14 Beach Accessories That Will Save Your Summer Vacation

For many travelers, a day at the beach requires little gear. A chic swimsuit, an oversized beach towel, and reliable, reef-safe sunscreen are essentials, of course. But even the most modest, hassle-free beachgoer might discover that the right gadget can seriously upgrade — and even simplify — a weekend by the shore.

Take the Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, which (despite a $300 price tag) is becoming something of a cult favorite. Instead of fishing drinks out of a lukewarm puddle in your cheap lunch bag, the Yeti Cooler will keep them cool for hours of sunbathing and tide-chasing.

And instead of your standard shades — which you were going to bring anyway and probably lose or ruin— travelers can opt for a pair of anti-scratch sunglasses made with 100 percent UV protection and a lightweight, material that enables them to float.

This is the high- and low-tech gear that will change the way you spend your summer. And we're willing to bet these accessories will quickly feel like must-packs.