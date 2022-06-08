The 15 Best Beach Accessories for Hitting the Sand

Best Beach Towel: Clowood Plush Oversized Beach Towel

Why We Love It: This sizable towel is plush, soft, and quick-drying — and the classic stripes offer an undeniably beachy vibe.

What to Consider: It's pretty big, so make sure you have a large enough bag to carry it.

Made of 94 percent combed cotton and 6 percent bamboo fiber, this extra-thick beach towel is not only incredibly plush and soft but also breathable and quick-drying. The striped pattern is stylish yet timeless, and you can choose from a few colors, including gray, blue, and orange. It's also machine-washable and promises not to fade in the sun.

At 72 x 40 inches, the oversized design is perfect for stretching out on the sand or wrapping up when the chilly ocean breeze hits. Since it's on the larger side for a beach towel, make sure you have plenty of room in your tote — especially if you're bringing more than one.