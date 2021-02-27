At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
I've been coloring my hair at home since I found out I could (much to the chagrin of every stylist my mom took me to after my at-home hair massacres). Now, although I am not a licensed hairstylist, I've learned a thing or two over the last fifteen years about getting creative and having fun with your hair without completely compromising the condition of your locks and making your stylist's job that much harder later on.
In the past six months alone, I've had light and bright pinks, various shades of copper and red, warm and cool blondes, and now icy blue. In that time, I've experimented with everything from semi-permanent to permanent hair color, different developer levels, and even color drops which make mixing nearly every color imaginable totally possible. In order to have some fun with your hair in quarantine, I (and likely your hair colorist) suggest semi-permanent and temporary hair colors.
Yes, this means no lightening. The best way to maintain the condition of your hair is to keep developer and bleach out of the situation entirely. Our priority here is to keep the bonds of your hair as strong as possible and keep your strands from getting too porous, making color treatments harder to predict and manage for your stylist later on.
Have dark hair? There's a range of possibilities and products made specifically for darker hair hues, so don't write off your pink or purple hair dreams just yet. Looking to simply add a bit more vibrancy to your light brown locks or tone your blonde? We've got semi-permanent options there as well.
Whether you're looking to have some fun and experiment with bold and bright colors or give your current look a natural refresh, here are the best products for coloring your hair at home.
The hair color collection I've been hoping for for nearly a decade, Shrine's Drop It collection of six core colors makes mixing custom hues for toning or bold new looks absolutely foolproof.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $17
This cult-favorite brand makes at-home color the easiest it can be, whether you're a blonde in the mood for copper hair or a brunette looking to try blue or purple.
To buy: overtone.com, $32
This collection has it all — from cobalt blues to chestnut browns — including a full-coverage color range and a selection of hair color tints. They're also ideal for mixing, so you can craft the perfect color to match your mood.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
If you do happen to have damaged hair or want to have some fun with color while also giving your locks an amazing bond-building treatment, Uberliss's Bond Sustainer allows you to play with beautiful, trendy colors while also fortifying your hair for future salon treatments.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Whether for keeping your blonde hair toned to platinum or making sure your copper locks don't lose their luster, Keracolor's Clenditioner is one of the best ways to keep your hair color vibrant as long as possible.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
Have cool hair tone and want to try a warmer one (or vice-versa) before committing to a chemical treatment in the salon later on? Christophe Robin's Temporary Color Gel is the healthiest way to get a brand new tone without any damage.
To buy: sephora.com, $35
Madison Reed at-home hair color kits are some of the better box-dyes you can buy, but we're more in the business of reviving and giving our salon color a boost in-between visits. For this, the Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss is just the ticket.
To buy: madison-reed.com, $25
Sometimes all you need is a little refresher for your current, natural hair color. For quick, effective, at-home gloss toning in-between salon visits, Kristin Ess's Signature Gloss is the way to go.
To buy: target.com, $14
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
