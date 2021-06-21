Amazon Prime Day's Apple Deals Include Discounts on AirPods, Macbooks, iPads, and More

Apple accessories are also on the table, so if you're in need of some extra charging cables, you're in luck. Other deals include discounts on the fan-favorite Apple Magic Mouse 2, which connects to both laptops and desktops, and the popular Apple Pencil, which is on sale for $94. It's designed for use on iPads, including Pro, and Air models. If you like easy-pair accessories like these, you can also add the Apple Magic Keyboard to your cart to complement a Mac desktop computer.