Amazon Prime Day's Apple Deals Include Discounts on AirPods, Macbooks, iPads, and More
Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and through June 22, you'll see a ton of price cuts across the entire site. If you've been waiting to purchase new tech from Apple, now is the time: Amazon's Apple deals during the shopping event include discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, iMacs, and so much more.
The in demand Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $190, marked down from their original price of $249. For MacBooks, you can save $199 on the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro with M-1 chip (256 GB), which gives you a final price of $1,100. And for iPads, you can get your hands on the 2020 Apple iPad 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB for $520 instead of the usual $599.
Apple accessories are also on the table, so if you're in need of some extra charging cables, you're in luck. Other deals include discounts on the fan-favorite Apple Magic Mouse 2, which connects to both laptops and desktops, and the popular Apple Pencil, which is on sale for $94. It's designed for use on iPads, including Pro, and Air models. If you like easy-pair accessories like these, you can also add the Apple Magic Keyboard to your cart to complement a Mac desktop computer.
Below, we've rounded up the best Apple deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day. To shop these deals, you must have an Amazon Prime account; if you don't, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access these sale prices right now.
Best AirPods and EarPods Deals
- Apple Airpods Pro, $190 (originally $249)
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (originally $199)
- Apple Airpods with Wired Charging Case, $119 (originally $159)
- Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17 (originally $23)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $67 (originally $79)
Best Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm, $329 (originally $400)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 44mm, $350 (originally $429)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm, $429 (originally $499)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm, $199 (originally $229)
Best MacBook Deals
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip 13-inch 256 GB, $1,100 (originally $1299)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip 13-inch 512 GB, $1,149 (originally $1,249)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip 13-inch 512 GB, $1,300 (originally $1,499)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip 13-inch 256 GB, $949 (originally $999)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor 13-inch 512 GB, $1,649 (originally $1,800)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor 13-inch 1TB, $1,799 (originally $1,999)
Best Mac Desktop Deals
- 2020 Apple iMac 21.5-inch 256GB, $949 (originally $1,099)
- 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display 21.5-inch 256GB, $1,000 (originally $1,299)
- 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display 27-inch 256GB, $1,699 (originally $1,799)
- 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display 27-inch 512GB, $1,899 (originally $1,999)
- 2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip 256GB, $659 (originally $699)
- 2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip 512GB, $799 (originally $899)
Best iPads Deals
- 2020 Apple iPad 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, $520 (originally $599)
- 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB, $299 (originally $329)
- 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, $395 (originally $429)
Best Apple Accessories Deals
- Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th Generation, $190 (originally $199)
- Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air 4th Generation and iPad Pro 11-inch 2nd Generation, $170 (originally $179)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad 7th and 8th Generation and iPad Air 3rd Generation, $149 (originally $159)
- Apple Lightning to USB Cable 1.0m, $18 (originally $19)
- Apple Pencil, $94 (originally $99)
- Apple Pencil Tips 4-Pack, $15 (originally $20)
- Apple Magic Mouse 2, $74 (originally $79)
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2, $119 (originally $129)
- Apple Magic Keyboard, $90 (originally $99)
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $17 (originally $19)
- Apple MagSafe Charger, $34 (originally $39)
- Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter, $8 (originally $14)
- Apple Magnetic Charging Cable 1m, $19 (originally $28)
- Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable, $27 (originally $29)
- Apple 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter for MacBook Pro with Retina Display, $67 (originally $79)
- Apple TV Remote Loop, $6 (originally $13)
