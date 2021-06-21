Amazon Prime Day's Apple Deals Include Discounts on AirPods, Macbooks, iPads, and More

Plus price cuts on Apple accessories too.
By Andrea Marie
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and through June 22, you'll see a ton of price cuts across the entire site. If you've been waiting to purchase new tech from Apple, now is the time: Amazon's Apple deals during the shopping event include discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, iMacs, and so much more.

The in demand Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $190, marked down from their original price of $249. For MacBooks, you can save $199 on the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro with M-1 chip (256 GB), which gives you a final price of $1,100. And for iPads, you can get your hands on the 2020 Apple iPad 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB for $520 instead of the usual $599. 

Apple accessories are also on the table, so if you're in need of some extra charging cables, you're in luck. Other deals include discounts on the fan-favorite Apple Magic Mouse 2, which connects to both laptops and desktops, and the popular Apple Pencil, which is on sale for $94. It's designed for use on iPads, including Pro, and Air models. If you like easy-pair accessories like these, you can also add the Apple Magic Keyboard to your cart to complement a Mac desktop computer. 

Below, we've rounded up the best Apple deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day. To shop these deals, you must have an Amazon Prime account; if you don't, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access these sale prices right now. 

Best AirPods and EarPods Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Apple Watch Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best MacBook Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Mac Desktop Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best iPads Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Apple Accessories Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com