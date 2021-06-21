Save Big on Apple, Samsung, and Sony Headphones and Earbuds This Amazon Prime Day
If you're ready to save money on some of the best headphones around, Amazon Prime Day is finally here and offering impressive discounts on tech once again this year. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your morning runs, listen to lo-fi jams as you work, or watch movies mid-flight as you jetset to new destinations, these epic headphone deals will bring you high-quality audio wherever you go.
If you're looking for a discrete earbud with exceptional audio quality, now's your chance to save on the well-known and beloved Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. The Pro model has all the benefits of its predecessor but with enhanced features including water-resistance and three different silicone tips so you can get the best fit. You can also add the Echo Buds to your cart for less than $100, which come with the special Prime Day bonus of a free six-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, which allows users to stream millions of songs - including new releases - on multiple devices totally ad-free. If you find over-the-ear designs to be more comfortable, fear not, because you can snag both the highly coveted Bose QuietComfort Headphones and the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for a discount.
Fitness and outdoor enthusiasts will definitely want to check out the sales on designs with ear hooks for extra staying power, like the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, as well as options that are sweat-proof and impressively durable, like the Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds. There's also something for gamers and movie buffs, with the low-latency (and consequently audio visual-friendly) Razer Hammerhead Pro Gaming Earbuds marked down.
If you want to take advantage of all these amazing deals, you'll need a Prime membership. Luckily, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop more than just headphone deals - like markdowns on cameras and luggage, too.
Best Wireless Earbud Deals
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (originally $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (originally $249)
- All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $80 (originally $120)
- Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds, $99 (originally $200)
Best Over-the-Ear Headphone Deals
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, $248 (originally $348)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $229 (originally $399)
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Headphones, $159 (originally $299)
Best Earbuds for Samsung Users
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, $85 (originally $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $110 (originally $170)
Best Workout Headphones
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds, $120 (originally $180)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $170 (originally $200)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $180 (originally $350)
Best Gaming Headphones
- Razer Hammerhead Pro Gaming Earbuds, $152 (originally $200)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $67 (originally $130)
- HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset, $120 (originally $160)