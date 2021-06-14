These Are The Summer's Most Stylish Dresses - and You Can Get Them All on Amazon
It's no secret that the summer months aren't the time for tight, restrictive clothing. Jeans in July? It's a no from us. This summer, trade in your long pants and denim shorts for a couple of breezy dresses to compliment your figure and keep you cool. And if you're searching for something both stylish and affordable, you don't have to look any further than Amazon.
Whether you're feeling a simple maxi dress or a statement midi, Amazon totally delivers. With a massive selection of styles and thousands of positive reviews for each, it's hard to justify shopping for a dress anywhere else. Below, take a look at our favorite styles for this summer. They're chic, excellent quality, and they're all under $45. Talk about a score!
Ecowish A-line Midi Dress
Featuring a flattering waistline, a zipper closure, and a subtle, feminine ruffle, it's no wonder this mid-length dress is one of the most popular on Amazon. Shoppers have called the dress everything from "gorgeous" to "perfect," and sizes run from small to XL. Not a fan of blue? The dress also comes in black and white options.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39
Floerns Tie-strap Maxi Dress
You can't go wrong with a whimsical gingham dress in the summertime, and this option by Floerns is our top pick. The print makes it ideal for picnics and daytime parties, while the elegant length and tie straps carry it right over into the evening. The dress also comes in blue and pink gingham styles, as well as several solid colors and floral prints.
To buy: amazon.com, from $33
Merokeety Casual T-shirt Dress
Got a thing for pocket dresses? This one by Merokeety is sure to impress. Available in over a dozen colors and designs, this simple dress adds a whole new, stylish connotation to the phrase "casual." Dress it down with flip flops and sunglasses, or up with jewelry, heels, and a bag. Either way, it's sure to be one of your most-worn pieces of the summer.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Zesica Bohemian V-neck Wrap Dress
Boasting more than 12,000 ratings and available in two dozen styles, this versatile wrap dress is a vacation wardrobe must-have. Because the dress is adjustable, shoppers love that the slit and neckline can be customized for personal preference. Grab this dress in a variety of color ways, or check out a popular sleeveless version here.
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
Halife Button Down Swing Midi Dress
Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this breezy, button down dress from Amazon's Halife store, and for good reason. Made with soft, stretchy polyester and a charming empire waist, it's nearly impossible to not look and feel your best in this dress. And for such a reasonable price, you may as well grab multiple different colors!
Romwe A-line Short Dress
If short dresses are more your style, consider this flowing A-line option from Romwe. The dress features a soft-as-butter material and comes in 14 vibrant hues that are sure to make you stand out in the best way possible. Wear it to a wedding or to the grocery store - this dress is expertly equipped for both.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Kirundo Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress
Simple, sweet, and attractive on all body types - that's this dress by Kirundo in a nutshell. Barely-there sleeves and a just-right length give this piece an ultra-feminine touch, while a slightly flared bottom offers plenty of mobility. Floral not your thing? This dress is also available in several gingham and solid color options.
Grecerelle Casual Maxi Dress
We're not saying this is Amazon's best maxi dress, but we are saying it has an incredible 36,000 ratings. Why? Because it checks every box. It's soft, size-inclusive, and it looks good on everyone - not to mention, it comes in 41 color and design options. Wear it as is, or pair it with a denim or leather jacket and a sunhat.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Yundai Sleeveless Boho Sundress
Dresses don't get much easier to wear or style than this one by Yundai. According to customer reviews and photos, this dress fits exactly as described and looks fantastic on shoppers of all sizes. The dress is sold in both sleeveless and long-sleeve options, and prices range from just $15 to $26.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15
Jeash Neckpiece Tunic Dress
How's this for unique? This colorful tunic dress features a stunning gold neckpiece to which the fabric of the dress is attached, as well as a geometric, stained-glass-like pattern that's perfect for parties and dinners by the beach. Snag this design or one of three other print options for just $13.
To buy: amazon.com, from $12
Floerns Twist-front Skater Dress
If you're on the hunt for the wear-everywhere dress of the summer, look no further than this fun and flattering skater dress by Floerns. Available in a range of colors and prints and racking up hundreds of rave reviews, this dress is a closet must-have. Wear it alone or layer it with a fitted moto jacket.
To buy: amazon.com, from $11
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
