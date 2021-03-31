The 9 Best Airline-approved Pet Carriers for Traveling With Your Furry Friend

It's important to note that there are no universal guidelines for what makes a pet carrier airline-approved. While the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says your in-cabin carrier "must be small enough to fit underneath the seat without blocking any person's path to the main aisle of the airplane," after that it's entirely up to the individual airline. For example, American Airlines requires water-repelling materials and mesh ventilation on at least two sides, while Delta's pet policy states the carrier must be leakproof with ventilation on at least three sides. Then there's United, which lists 18 x 11 x 11 inches as the recommended dimensions for soft-sided carriers but notes that they can slightly go over and still fit. (There's much more leeway across the board for soft-sided carriers since they can compress to fit under the seat.) But to be safe, always double-check your airline's requirements for your specific flight.