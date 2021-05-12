The 9 Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Backpacking, and Other Outdoor Adventures

If you’re looking for an extremely portable air mattress for camping or backpacking, this popular inflatable sleeping pad is definitely worth checking out. It weighs less than a pound, which makes it the most lightweight option on this list. The sleeping pad is about two inches thick when fully inflated, but shoppers say it still provides enough support. It has an R-value of 2.1, which means you can use it on cool nights. And even though it measures 75 by 23 inches, it packs down to the size of a water bottle when not in use. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to inflate by mouth due to its size—shoppers say it takes them anywhere from nine to 15 breaths. “I can say with complete honesty that I've never had one that is as lightweight as this,” said one person. “Not only does it roll or fold up into nothing, but it also accommodates my 6'4" frame.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40