The 30 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop on Amazon Now — Including $100 Off Beats Earbuds
Just like that, Christmas has come and gone — but who says you can't still score amazing deals on travel, home, and kitchen must-haves? In fact, you might be surprised to learn that there are seriously incredible after-Christmas sales happening on Amazon right now, and some are even better than they were before December 25. We're talking up to 53 percent off best-sellers from popular brands like Sperry, Samsonite, Apple, Google Nest, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart.
With so many after-Christmas deals going on, it's safe to say it's still the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're shopping for yourself. Whether you're updating or replacing essentials in your winter wardrobe for 2022, now's the time to browse. Looking to stay warm and comfy this season? Move over sweatpants, these fleece-lined leggings are coming through. The thermal pair has a soft wool-like interior, a high-waisted design, and comes in 22 colors. Now, for those braving the storm, a heated vest might be up your alley. With three heat settings, this durable vest warms your neck and back as well as the stomach area under the pockets to keep your hands toasty. The best part? It starts working in just a few seconds.
Best Clothing Deals
- Baleaf Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings, $31 with coupon (originally $39)
- Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $67 (originally $100)
- Ororo Women's Lightweight Heated Vest, $130 with coupon (originally $140)
- Merrell Men's Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boot, $85 (originally $110)
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $39 (originally $60)
- Trendoux Unisex Touchscreen Winter Gloves, $10 with coupon (originally $14)
Anyone who's planning a safe getaway with a staycation or an Airbnb will still need the basic travel necessities. If your bags and pull-ons are falling apart, don't worry: You can find some on sale now like this spinner from Samsonite. It's designed with multi-direction wheels that make it easy to maneuver and is just under 7 pounds, so you can pack more and not worry about the weight. Plus, the carry-on even has a TSA-approved lock when you're ready to fly. Prefer camping? Check out the Teton camping backpack that has earned more than 5,500 five-star ratings for its ergonomic straps, durable exterior, and large capacity.
Best Travel Deals
- Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag, $90 (originally $120)
- Samsonite Omni PC 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On, $130 (originally $160)
- Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag, $19 with coupon (originally $25)
- Trtl Travel Pillow, $30 (originally $40)
- Teton Sports Scout 3400 Camping Backpack, $73 (originally $83)
With so many making New Year's resolutions to get healthy physically and mentally in 2022, we'd be remiss to not include noise-cancelling earbuds that'll let you blast your favorite running tunes and play your go-to meditation app. One top option? These Beats Powerbeats Pro that have a secure ear hook design, provide up to nine hours of play time, and are water- and sweat-resistant. You can get it $100 off right now. Looking for more of a work device? Opt for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 that's small enough to fit in your backpack, but delivers a ton of power for up to 12 hours.
Best Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (originally $249)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $150 (originally $250)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch, $180 (originally $230)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, $60 (originally $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, $180 (originally $250)
Smart home deals aren't just great during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Trust us, these are the sales to check out right now, one day after Christmas. Take this Roomba robot vacuum for example. The wildly popular robot vacuum that uses multiple brushes and has impressive suction power is currently $123 off on Amazon. And for anyone wanting to customize the temperature in their home, take a look at the now-$100 Google Nest thermostat that'll keep tabs on your schedule and preferences to create a comfortable living space while also bringing down your energy bill.
Best Home Deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (originally $40)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (originally $119)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (originally $130)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $177 (originally $300)
- Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector, $279 with coupon (originally $300)
And there are tons of post-holiday deals for those who love cooking their own meals, too. We're talking about $120 off popular sauteuse ovens from Le Creuset and up to 20 percent off De'Longhi Nespresso coffee and espresso makers. Plus, anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen knows how important a good set of knives are. If yours are getting a bit dull, you have to check out this 12-piece set from Cuisinart that's just $30. It comes with everything from a chef knife to a utility knife and each one has a colorful coating.
Best Kitchen Deals
- Stasher Bag Original Storage 4-Pack, $36 (originally $55)
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $30 (originally $65)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse, $180 (originally $300)
- De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $128 (originally $159)
- Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender, $290 (originally $350)
Curious what other deals are available post-Christmas? Head straight to Amazon's deal hub to see the latest sales in real-time. Happy shopping!
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.