The Best Planners to Get You Through 2021

If you're looking to start 2021 out on the right foot, it doesn't hurt to get organized. Even though there's still plenty of uncertainty about 2021, keeping track of your daily life in a weekly or monthly planner is a helpful way to stay grounded. Keep on top of tasks, to-dos, and meetings, mark goals and milestones, and count down to holidays and events (even the virtual ones). We've rounded up six beautiful and functional planners from all over the internet that will help keep you in check this year.
Whether you're looking for a planner to stay on top of school, work, or other daily tasks, we have you covered. There's nothing like a classic Moleskine softcover planner, for example, which features a straightforward format that can be used for bullet journaling, travel planning, sketching, and more. Students, in particular, love the Erin Condren Academic Planner, since it provides both weekly and monthly spreads, as well as pages for class schedules and projects and exams.
Keep reading for six of our favorite planners to use this year.
To buy: Rifle Paper Co. 2021 17-month Planner, riflepaperco.com, $34
To buy: Appointed 2021 Monthly Planner, nordstrom.com, $26
To buy: Moleskine 12-month 2021 Weekly Planner, amazon.com, $19
To buy: 2021 Weekly Planner on Recycling Paper, etsy.com, $13
To buy: Erin Condren 12-month 2021 Academic Planner, amazon.com, $40
To buy: Papier Joy 2021 Planner, papier.com, $29
