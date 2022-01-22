This Sleek Quilted Vest Is a Must-have for Winter Layering — and It's 39% Off Right Now
Layering is an absolute must if you live in a cold-weather climate or will be visiting a chilly destination in the winter. A puffer vest is a great layering piece, especially when it offers a slim, sleek fit that provides warmth without adding extra bulk to your outfit. This stylish vest from Bernardo is a solid option for seasonal wear, and it's on sale for 39 percent off right now at Nordstrom.
The Quilted Vest is made from recycled polyester, rayon, and spandex with neoprene-like side panels that offer a sporty look and feel that's easy to move in. The diamond-and-chevron-quilted pattern is stylish and figure-flattering, as is the slim fit cut. It features a high collar that zips all the way up to help lock in heat, as well as two side zip pockets that provide space for small essentials, such as a smartphone, keys, and cards.
The vest comes in four colors: black, cobalt blue, pink, and gray, and runs in sizes XS to XXL, although some colors and sizes are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon before the vest is gone for good. The pink and cobalt blue versions have the most sizes still in stock, so if you're looking for a pop of color to add to your wardrobe, now's the perfect time to shop.
Nordstrom shoppers rave about the vest, complimenting its comfort and style. In fact, many reviewers write about how versatile it is, noting that they pair the vest with both dressier clothing, like sweaters and jeans, and sporty apparel, such as sweatshirts and leggings. "It's the best vest I've ever owned. It's not too sporty, not too casual, not too dressy, it's just perfect with any outfit," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized how functional the piece is in their winter wardrobe. "This vest is great for layering," they wrote. "I wear it over heavy sweaters to add core warmth. It is perfect! The price is perfect to add to winter wear."
If you're looking for a sleek, flattering vest that you can wear with just about anything and will add an extra layer of warmth to your outfit, don't miss out on this pick from Bernardo, especially while it's on sale for nearly 40 percent off at Nordstrom.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.