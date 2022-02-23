This Stylish Winter Coat Is Lightweight, Packable, and Perfect for Travel — and It's 40% Off Right Now
We may be halfway through winter, but if you're finding your current winter coat is not cutting it, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom. The beloved retailer just dropped its epic winter sale last week, and more than 1,500 warm and stylish jackets have been heavily marked down. Prices have been slashed on everything from Levi's Bomber jackets to cashmere wrap coats, but one of the best deals we've seen so far is on the Bernardo Packable EcoPlume Hooded Walker Coat.
The jacket's shell is constructed from a durable yet soft polyester material and is filled with the brand's signature EcoPlume filling that's made from recycled water bottles. It features a zipper closure, two spacious front pockets, and a roomy hood that can be cinched tighter with its drawstring toggles. Not only is the quilted jacket hypoallergenic and animal friendly (it uses recycled, sustainable fill rather than down from ducks, for instance), but it's also machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about dry-cleaning bills.
Shoppers love that the flattering coat is long enough to provide enough coverage for their backsides and that it nips in at the waist to help show off their silhouette — instead of resembling a boxy paper bag. According to one owner, "this coat is not only good-looking but nice and toasty warm." And while it's warm enough to wear in cold climates, customers like that it's still lightweight and not at all bulky, which makes it a packer's dream.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $135 (originally $225)
To that point, reviewers say you can fold the jacket down and compress it into a zippered pouch attached to the inside of the coat for easy carrying. Plus, the packable jacket has two discreet inner straps that you can sling over your shoulders to wear the coat like a backpack — making it a great option for winter activities, including hiking, camping or skiing, when you might overheat and need to shed a layer
While most customers said it fits true to size, a few recommend going up a size, especially if you want to layer thick sweaters underneath it. Normally priced at $225, the cozy coat is currently 40 percent off, saving you $90. Just remember, the sale ends on February 27, and certain sizes of the packable jacket are already low in stock, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP.
And if you can't find your size, don't fret. Tons of other Bernardo coats are on major sale this week as well. Shop the Bernardo Packable EcoPlume Hooded Walker Coat here and our other favorite discounted jackets from the brand below.
