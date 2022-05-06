The Popular Hammock Chair That Feels Like a 'Cocoon of Comfort' Is 25% Off Right Now
If you don't have plans to take a tropical vacation this year, why not take a staycation instead and turn your backyard into a resort-like oasis? In addition to a comfy sectional to entertain guests on and a sleek fire pit to create an inviting environment, you may also want to invest in a cozy hammock that's perfect for at-home relaxation. Amazon shoppers are convinced the Bengum Hammock Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor space as it feels like a "cocoon of comfort." Plus, it's on sale for 25 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop, especially since summer is around the corner.
The swinging chair has racked up thousands of five-star ratings and it's easy to see why. Not only will the rope detailing and classic navy color look good in any space, but it also comes with two oversized cushions that help make the chair "sinfully comfortable." It even has a side pocket where you can store your book, phone, or tablet as you get comfortable, and some reviewers even say they use it as a drink holder.
The oversized hanging chair may weigh less than 10 pounds, but it is sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds at a time, thanks to its steel-reinforced hanging loop. The wooden spreader bar keeps the hammock chair from folding up, so it's easy to get in and out of. Shoppers also say it is incredibly easy to attach the chair to your porch or a tree, so you can start enjoying it right away. "Set up was simple, I used the included strap to [attach] it onto a deck beam. [It] took all of two minutes," one wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)
It's also super easy to take down, so you can move the chair around or bring it inside during bad weather to keep it in tip-top shape. All you have to do is unhook it, and the hammock chair folds down to a compact size to fit inside its corresponding carrying case. While most people buy it to upgrade their outdoor space, some shoppers say they've hung it up inside their homes for a cozy spot to read and relax in. "[I] absolutely love this swing and want to get one for every room in the house," one customer raved.
Reviewers also love how soft the chair's material is, and one owner with fibromyalgia wrote, "the fabric is soft enough for when my skin hurts." Another said "all in all, the pillows are very nice, the texture of the fabric is pleasant, and it's a great way to sit and enjoy a book."
And did we mention it's on sale? Normally priced at $60 a piece, you can snag the ultra-comfortable hammock chair for just $45 right now — just in time for summer. Give your backyard an upgrade and buy one (or two) before it jumps back up in price.
