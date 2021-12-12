Skiers and Hikers Say These Snow Pants Keep Them Warm and Dry — and They're Just $44

The Benboy Women's Outdoor Waterproof Slim Cargo Ski Pants are made from a blend of polyester and spandex with a waterproof and windproof outer layer. They feature a slim fit with an adjustable waistband and belt, plus patchwork on the knees for extra durability. You'll also find multiple zippered pockets at the hips and on the thigh, giving you space to keep small essentials secure while you're on-the-go (whether that's on the slopes or the trail). The pants will also keep you warm thanks to a cozy fleece lining.