Skiers and Hikers Say These Snow Pants Keep Them Warm and Dry — and They're Just $44
If you're looking for ski pants that have plenty of comfort and warmth without all the bulk of more traditional pairs, you'll want to head over to Amazon to check out Benboy's stylish, sleek pants. Shoppers rave about this lightweight, water-resistant pair, which is currently a top-seller, and it's no surprise why. Plus, the pants are just $44, making them far more affordable than many bulkier competitors.
The Benboy Women's Outdoor Waterproof Slim Cargo Ski Pants are made from a blend of polyester and spandex with a waterproof and windproof outer layer. They feature a slim fit with an adjustable waistband and belt, plus patchwork on the knees for extra durability. You'll also find multiple zippered pockets at the hips and on the thigh, giving you space to keep small essentials secure while you're on-the-go (whether that's on the slopes or the trail). The pants will also keep you warm thanks to a cozy fleece lining.
They're available in 14 color combinations, including neutrals like black, gray, and navy, as well as a bolder option: bright pink.
To buy: amazon.com, $44
Shoppers love these pants, giving them over 5,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many reviewers wrote about wearing these pants while skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, hiking, and sledding, emphasizing how versatile they are.
One shopper confirmed that the pants remained both stylish and functional while skiing. "[I] wore them skiing all day and my legs stayed warm the entire time," they wrote. "[I] wore them sledding as well with the same result. [They are] very comfortable, waterproof and warm."
Another reviewer said these pants are great for winter hikes. "They look way more stylish than most snow pants," they wrote. "I wore these on a several-hour hike in 30-degree weather with a light jacket and was never cold. I could sit down in the snow and stay warm and dry."
If you're looking for a pair of versatile ski pants you can wear comfortably on the slopes, while hiking, or during other outdoor activities this winter, you won't want to miss out on this impressively affordable pick from Benboy. And check out the rest of the brand's outdoor apparel for men, women, and children to complete your look.
