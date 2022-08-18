I Finally Found the Perfect Weekender Bag — and It's Less Than $100

As someone who loves nothing more than a weekend getaway, I'm always on the hunt for a great weekender bag. I've tried several options over the years, but nothing comes close to The Weekender from Béis.

I was lucky enough to be gifted the ultra-convenient travel bag by my boss for my birthday this year and I quickly fell in love with it. Not only is it sleek and stylish, but I was shocked by how much it can actually hold. I was able to fit everything I needed for four days away at the beach — and still had space left over.

Made from a durable cotton-polyester material, it features both top handles that are long enough to carry on your shoulder, plus a removable strap that lets you wear it as a crossbody bag. Along with a zippered front pocket to store items I need easy access to and an inner laptop sleeve, the weekender also has a bottom zip-around compartment that's perfect for storing bulkier items like shoes and books.

Beis The Weekender
Courtesy of BÉIS

To buy: beistravel.com, $98

But what really sets this bag apart from other weekender bags that I've used in the past is the ultra-wide opening that makes it super easy to pack and unpack. Unlike other options on the market with an unstructured shape after they are unzipped, the Béis Weekender is designed to stay open, so I can easily see what's inside.

And if I'm going on a longer trip, the weekender is the perfect size for a carry-on bag, there's a trolley sleeve at the back, so I can attach the travel bag to my suitcase's handle to easily maneuver around crowded airports or train stations. And it's not just me who loves the clever travel bag — over 7,000 shoppers have given it a near-perfect rating, with several calling it the "perfect weekender bag."

I have the black colorway, but the well-designed bag also comes in beige, gray, and navy — so you shouldn't have trouble finding a style that matches the rest of your luggage collection. Even better, it's less than $100, so it won't break the bank for a stylish weekender bag that will last for years to come.

Beis The Weekender
Courtesy of BÉIS

To buy: beistravel.com, $98

