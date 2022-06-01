This Popular Duffel Bag Has a Built-in Hanging Organizer to Make Travel so Much Easier
If the thought of unpacking your perfectly packed suitcase fills you with dread, we may have found a solution. The Hanging Duffel Bag from actress Shay Mitchell's travel brand Beis unzips and unfolds to reveal a built-in shelving unit that can be hung from a closet — so you never have to take everything out or dig through your luggage to find an item again.
The hanging organizer has three levels of storage that are large enough to hold everything from oversized sweaters and separates to shoes handbags. Once hanging, you are able to see everything on each shelf — giving you the benefits of unpacking without having to do any of the work. No wonder one shopper said the design was "pure genius." On top of that, the duffel has an interior mesh pocket and a spacious translucent compartment that is perfect for storing toiletries.
On the exterior of the bag, you'll find two side pockets, including a mesh option for water bottle storage, and a front zippered pouch that are great for stashing items you need easy access to like your phone or passport. The duffel even has a hidden slot for a laptop or tablet, so there's no need to schlep a separate tote, briefcase, or backpack for your devices. You can carry it by the bag's top handles or use the adjustable shoulder strap to wear it as a crossbody or on your shoulder. Even better? It has a trolley slot on the back, meaning you can conveniently attach it to your suitcase's handle if you are traveling with multiple bags.
To buy: beistravel.com, $148
Whether you're a chaotic packer or organization enthusiast, you'll be well prepared with this bag. One shopper, who called it "the most amazing duffle bag in the world," raved about how organized the bag is and how it has a pocket or compartment for everything. "The quality is absolutely stunning and there's a way to bring everything I want/need for vacation." Another said: "This is the best thing to ever happen to an organizational freak such as myself."
A third customer wrote, "This bag was designed perfectly for the messy, overpacker," before adding, "[it] can hold enough for a 4-5 day trip and makes everything so easily accessed and organized!" And if you loathe unpacking or don't want to spend too much time at the hotel before getting out to enjoy your vacation, one user wrote, "Keeps you organized and no need to unpack when you arrive at your destination."
While the bag is spacious enough to hold all your items for long weekends and short trips, it's still compact enough to use as a carry-on. "Amazing for hanging in the hotel and never having to check my bag at the airport," a final reviewer wrote.
It's rare to find a travel bag that is as fashionable as functional as this hanging duffel — so many buyers mention just how "sleek" it is. And at less than $150, it's a worthy splurge with shoppers noting that "the quality of the bag holds up really well." If you've been looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel, this is definitely a smart buy you won't regret.
