This Popular Duffel Bag Has a Built-in Hanging Organizer to Make Travel so Much Easier

On the exterior of the bag, you'll find two side pockets, including a mesh option for water bottle storage, and a front zippered pouch that are great for stashing items you need easy access to like your phone or passport. The duffel even has a hidden slot for a laptop or tablet, so there's no need to schlep a separate tote, briefcase, or backpack for your devices. You can carry it by the bag's top handles or use the adjustable shoulder strap to wear it as a crossbody or on your shoulder. Even better? It has a trolley slot on the back, meaning you can conveniently attach it to your suitcase's handle if you are traveling with multiple bags.