This Cosmetics Case Is Going Viral on TikTok for Being Completely Stain-proof

Earlier this month, the brand dropped this video showing how the makeup bag's lining is stain-proof, and it quickly got comments from viewers asking them to test how the lining stands up to a variety of different stains. Since then, Béis has uploaded five more videos showing how easy it is to clean off everything from liquid foundation to crushed blush to dried nail polish, and more. Each video has racked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments apiece from people who are amazed each stain came off with just a few swipes of makeup or nail polish remover.