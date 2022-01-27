This Cosmetics Case Is Going Viral on TikTok for Being Completely Stain-proof
If you've ever traveled with makeup, you know how easily one spill or leak can ruin your makeup bag. Luckily, actress Shay Mitchell's travel brand Béis has found a solution with their spill-proof cosmetics case. While many makeup cases claim to be stain-resistant, the Béis Cosmetics Case has actually gone viral on TikTok for its series of videos proving it.
Earlier this month, the brand dropped this video showing how the makeup bag's lining is stain-proof, and it quickly got comments from viewers asking them to test how the lining stands up to a variety of different stains. Since then, Béis has uploaded five more videos showing how easy it is to clean off everything from liquid foundation to crushed blush to dried nail polish, and more. Each video has racked up thousands of views and hundreds of comments apiece from people who are amazed each stain came off with just a few swipes of makeup or nail polish remover.
It's not just TikTok users who are fans of the travel accessory; nearly 2,000 shoppers have given it a five-star review because the bag is spacious enough to hold all their essentials and keep them super organized. What's more, the cosmetics case comes with a removable pouch to keep your makeup brushes separate and a travel mirror that has a built-in stand that props up when unfolded, so you can do your makeup just about anywhere.
"This is exactly what I have been looking for to organize my makeup and big toiletries for long trips," said another shopper. "It's very spacious, I love the color, and I'm a huge fan of the magnetic brush sleeve it comes with…it really helps keep them organized and clean. Plus, it comes with a travel mirror which makes it very convenient to do your makeup anywhere."
Customers also say its lightweight design and rectangular shape make it super easy to pack in their suitcases. Many reviewers are such big fans of the cosmetics case, they said they started gifting it to their friends and family.
"I love this cosmetic case so much that I purchased another one as a gift for a friend," wrote one. "It is so spacious, and the spill-proof feature it has is life-changing! No more wasting bags trying to keep a hair oil or shampoo from spilling because any little accidents like that are covered with this bag!"
The top-rated makeup bag comes in black and beige and costs $68 apiece. While this may seem a bit pricey for a cosmetics bag, the fact that the durable case won't stain means it should last for years to come, meaning it's well worth the cost. See what all the hype is about and shop it for yourself before your next trip.
