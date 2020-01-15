This Travel Organizer Fits in the Airplane Seatback Pocket — and It Will Change the Way You Fly

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

As much as you prepare for a trip and as well as you pack, there's no doubt that it's difficult to stay organized on an airplane. Between dealing with precarious seating arrangements and often storing your luggage out of reach, keeping track of your essentials while in flight is no easy task.

Luckily, the travel brand Béis created a handy organizer specifically designed to keep you organized from your airplane seat. The Seatback Organizer is a simple yet game-changing accessory that you'll want to add to your carry-on immediately.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $34

The lightweight faux leather organizer folds open and fits onto to the seatback pocket, allowing easy access to items stored inside. Conveniently placed magnets make sure it stays in place. The organizer features one long slip pocket meant for boarding passes, a long zippered pocket for passports and other valuables, as well as three smaller slip pockets, which the brand recommends using to store your phone, earbuds, and other small items.

Shoppers have raved about the convenience of this travel accessory. "Being able to keep my airplane items stored in the Béis pouch helps me easily find these small things without taking my bag out from under the seat in front of me 100 times every flight and bothering my seatmates," one reviewer wrote.

Another buyer remarked on all the items they were able to fit in the organizer. "I put everything I could think of [that] we might need quick access to: tissues, lip balm, hand sanitizer, wipes, homeopathic meds, snacks, lotion, etc. Everything fit and it held up great. On the way back, I was sick and had quick access to face masks and meds. It was one of the best purchases I made for this trip."

