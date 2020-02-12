This Versatile Travel Bag Is Both a Tote and a Backpack

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to travel gear, there's nothing better than having options. A carry-on bag that's versatile and comfortable to use is key when you're navigating busy airports, crowded city streets, and everything in between. And while some travelers are die-hard backpack fans and others swear by totes, here's one bag that isn't going to make you choose. Leave it to Shay Mitchell's travel brand to make a bag that's just as convenient as it is stylish.

The Everyday Convertible Backpack from BÉIS is the perfect versatile travel bag for times when you want as many options as possible without packing multiple bags.

The bag is made from water-resistant canvas with faux-croc trim. There are several ways you can carry this bag, depending on how you fold the top flap and which strap you use. You can fold the top portion of the bag up or down when carrying it as a tote, and the adjustable strap allows for shoulder or crossbody carrying. When using the back straps, you can fold down the top portion and carry it like a traditional backpack. And as if this bag weren't already convenient enough, there's also a trolley sleeve that allows you to place the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.

Inside, there's a padded laptop sleeve and several other interior pockets to keep your essentials secure yet within reach. Multiple exterior zippered pockets also allow easy access to your phone, keys, and other essentials. You can also choose between Beige and Black, both which chic croc-embossed details.

