This Spill-proof Cosmetic Case Will Keep All Your Essentials Organized

Staying organized while traveling often means dedicating separate bags and containers to different essentials. From packing cubes to shoe bags, there are plenty of products on the market to keep your luggage organized. And if beauty products are an essential part of your packing list, a durable cosmetic case is a must-have.

The Cosmetic Case from Béis, actress Shay Mitchell's travel brand, is an all-in-one carrier for your beauty essentials. The hard case is not only spacious, but its design will also protect your products.

There's nothing fun about living out of a suitcase, but this cosmetic case comes with a removable brush holder and travel mirror that make traveling with beauty products much easier. Instead of using several different bags to store makeup, brushes, and a travel mirror, this case has convenient compartments that store everything you need in one place.

The faux leather case is available in beige, black, red, metallic pink, and brown with a crocodile finish.

Shoppers love how convenient this case is for travel. "I love this! The shape is great and everything fits. You can easily see what you need so it’s stays neatly within the case when traveling," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised the addition of the travel mirror and brush holder. "The mirror is the perfect size and the section for your brushes is great to keep everything organized."

