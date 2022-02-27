This 'Handy' and 'Versatile' Crossbody Bag Comes in 35 Colors — and It's As Little As $22 Right Now

The Befen Leather Crossbody Purse is made from full-grain, pebbled leather with a zippered closure, offering a soft feel and classic look. It measures 5.6 inches tall by 8.7 inches wide making it a solid compact option if you're aiming to pack light. That said, the bag is still impressively spacious, since it can hold a smartphone comfortably (which many shoppers confirm), as well as keys, cards, and other small essentials. In fact, the built-in six card slots eliminate the need for a wallet when you carry this purse, offering more room for other necessities like sunglasses, a city map, or travel documents. Zippered pockets on the interior and exterior of the bag and a slip pocket for cash add extra organization and security.