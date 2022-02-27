This 'Handy' and 'Versatile' Crossbody Bag Comes in 35 Colors — and It's As Little As $22 Right Now
Just as a versatile wardrobe and comfortable shoes are must-haves for any trip, a stylish, functional crossbody handbag will make your life easier (and it doesn't hurt if it elevates your outfit, too). Amazon shoppers have found one bag that has room for all their essentials without being bulky, and it starts at just $22 when you apply an on-site coupon. If you're a frequent traveler, you won't want to miss out on adding this ultra-convenient purse to your closet.
The Befen Leather Crossbody Purse is made from full-grain, pebbled leather with a zippered closure, offering a soft feel and classic look. It measures 5.6 inches tall by 8.7 inches wide making it a solid compact option if you're aiming to pack light. That said, the bag is still impressively spacious, since it can hold a smartphone comfortably (which many shoppers confirm), as well as keys, cards, and other small essentials. In fact, the built-in six card slots eliminate the need for a wallet when you carry this purse, offering more room for other necessities like sunglasses, a city map, or travel documents. Zippered pockets on the interior and exterior of the bag and a slip pocket for cash add extra organization and security.
One detail that shoppers love about the bag is its versatility, since there are multiple ways to wear it. It has a removable wrist strap if you'd prefer to carry it as a wristlet, as well as a removable crossbody strap that's adjustable from 30 to 55 inches, so you can wear it across your body or on your shoulder. And if you'd like to transition the bag from day to night, just remove the strap and style it as a clutch.
To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $25)
Amazon shoppers love this gorgeous bag, giving it more than 4,700 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer complimented the "soft and supple" leather, adding that the bag is "durable, functional, and beautiful." Another pointed out that "the quality is far greater than the small price tag," and said they planned to purchase the bag in an additional color.
Buyers also appreciate the storage this bag offers, even with its compact size. One customer raved that the crossbody purse is "handy" and versatile" and helps them "travel light." They continued, "I carry cards, a little cash, passport (if traveling), lipstick, keys, phone, and some cash, and I'm ready to go out." And a final shopper, who purchased the bag to attend a bachelorette party, added that the bag "fits everything I need and keeps things organized and accessible."
The crossbody bag is available in 35 colors and patterns, including neutrals like black, brown, and navy, as well as bolder options like metallic pewter, teal, and black and white colorblock. There are also two other sleek styles: one that comes with a front flap instead of a zipper and one with extra pockets.
If you're looking for a crossbody bag that will keep your essentials secure and within reach during your travels, check out this stylish pick from Amazon that is surprisingly luxurious, given its price tag, and will have everyone asking where you scored it.
