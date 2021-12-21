This Fleece Blanket From Amazon Is Super Soft, Cozy, and Warm — and It's Under $30

Everyone knows the key to a cozy and warm winter is a quality blanket. Whether you keep it in your bedroom or you display it proudly over the back of the living room couch, the right blanket can turn a house into a home, and a frigid winter night into a toasty one. And we get it — your home is probably filled with blankets already. Crocheted ones, quilted ones, even thick wool ones. But what about a blanket softer than anything else you've ever felt?