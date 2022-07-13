These Hotel-quality Cooling Bed Sheets Are Up to 38% for the Next Few Hours

One shopper said they feel “like you're on vacation in a five-star hotel.”

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.

Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.

Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.

She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.

​​Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

With so much of our lives spent in bed, having a good set of sheets is a must. While there are an overwhelming amount of sheet sets out there, if you are someone who overheats while they sleep, your options are much more limited. But thousands of hot sleepers say the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets are the secret for staying cool throughout the night — and they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Not only are the sheets super soft and comfortable, but they are incredibly breathable thanks to bamboo material, which is naturally cooler than other bedding materials. They are also moisture-wicking to keep you nice and dry, even on hot summer nights. The sheets are deep-pocketed, so they won't slip off the mattress as you roll around in your sleep, and they are machine-washable for added convenience.

Related: This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 50 Best Travel Gear and Accessories for Prime Day

Each set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases depending on which size you get. There are 11 stylish colors to choose from and six sizes available, ranging from twin to California king. Even better, they are eco-friendly and OEKO-TEX 100 certified, meaning they are free of any harmful substances.

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally from $45)

Shoppers love how comfortable the bamboo sheets are, with one writing, "Please set your alarms if you have anywhere to be because it feels like you're on vacation in a five-star hotel once you get in bed." Another called them the "best quality sheets" they've ever slept on, adding, "These are better than the sheets in the five-star hotels I've stayed in."

Even self-proclaimed sheet snobs are fans. One wrote, "These meet every requirement to ensure a good night's sleep. They are soft and stay in place, not too heavy and keep me cool." Another reviewer raved, "They are super soft and have a cool feeling, they keep me from getting too hot at night."

For the next few hours, you can get the beloved cooling sheets for up to 38 percent off, depending on which size and color you choose. Stay cool during the hot and sticky nights of summer and scoop up a set for yourself before they jump back up in price at midnight PT.

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally from $80)

More Prime Day 2022 News:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travel Pillow Prime Day Deal
Shoppers Say This Travel Pillow Is a 'Necessity' for Sleeping Comfortably on Planes — and It's on Sale for $23
Early Prime Day Editor Loved Deals
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Begins
Travel Essentials Under 50 APD
28 Under-$50 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Travel Essentials That Need to Be on Your Radar
Venture Pal Ultralight Lightweight Packable Foldable Travel
This Lightweight Backpack Folds Down to Fit in the Palm of Your Hand — and It's Only $22 Today
Skechers Pants
Travelers Keep Buying These 'Phenomenal' Yoga Pants Because They're So Comfortable — and They're $23 Right Now 
Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides for Women Sandal
You Can Score These Popular Birkenstock Dupes for Only $32 Today
Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe
These Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Just $65 for Amazon Prime Day
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case
This Is Your Last Chance to Get the Apple AirPods Pro at the Lowest Price They've Been All Year
Carry on Backpack Prime Day
This Carry-on Backpack Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes to Keep You Organized — and It's Less Than $40 Today
Powerlix Sleeping Pad
Campers Say This Inflatable Sleeping Pad Is Comfier Than Their Beds at Home — and It's 50% Off Right Now
RBX Active Golf/Tennis Athletic Skort with Bike Shorts
This Super Comfortable Athletic Skort Requires 'Zero Adjusting' — and Prices Start At $19
Amazon Prime Adidas
These Adidas Running Shoes Are 40% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband 2 Clogs
 Hurry! These Water-friendly Crocs Are Up to 43% Off for the Next Few Hours
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants
These Amazon Joggers Have a Secret Anti-theft Feature That Makes Them the 'Perfect Travel Pants'
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
The Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton Constantly Wears Are as Little as $25 for Prime Day
Sleeveless Loose Tank Dress Tout
This Popular Amazon T-shirt Dress Just Dropped to $21 for Prime Day — and Today's Your Last Chance to Shop