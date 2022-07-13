These Hotel-quality Cooling Bed Sheets Are Up to 38% for the Next Few Hours

With so much of our lives spent in bed, having a good set of sheets is a must. While there are an overwhelming amount of sheet sets out there, if you are someone who overheats while they sleep, your options are much more limited. But thousands of hot sleepers say the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets are the secret for staying cool throughout the night — and they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Not only are the sheets super soft and comfortable, but they are incredibly breathable thanks to bamboo material, which is naturally cooler than other bedding materials. They are also moisture-wicking to keep you nice and dry, even on hot summer nights. The sheets are deep-pocketed, so they won't slip off the mattress as you roll around in your sleep, and they are machine-washable for added convenience.

Each set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases depending on which size you get. There are 11 stylish colors to choose from and six sizes available, ranging from twin to California king. Even better, they are eco-friendly and OEKO-TEX 100 certified, meaning they are free of any harmful substances.

Shoppers love how comfortable the bamboo sheets are, with one writing, "Please set your alarms if you have anywhere to be because it feels like you're on vacation in a five-star hotel once you get in bed." Another called them the "best quality sheets" they've ever slept on, adding, "These are better than the sheets in the five-star hotels I've stayed in."

Even self-proclaimed sheet snobs are fans. One wrote, "These meet every requirement to ensure a good night's sleep. They are soft and stay in place, not too heavy and keep me cool." Another reviewer raved, "They are super soft and have a cool feeling, they keep me from getting too hot at night."

For the next few hours, you can get the beloved cooling sheets for up to 38 percent off, depending on which size and color you choose. Stay cool during the hot and sticky nights of summer and scoop up a set for yourself before they jump back up in price at midnight PT.

