This Best-selling Comforter Makes Amazon Shoppers Feel Like They're in a Five-star Hotel

Made with microfiber filling, Bedsure's down-alternative comforter is perfect for those with allergy considerations, and is easy to clean since you simply toss it in the washer and dryer for a quick refresh. Even though it's cozy, shoppers say it never feels too hot. "I'm very pleased with this new duvet, it's super cozy and it makes it increasingly hard to ever leave my bed," wrote a reviewer. "It's weighted enough to soothe you to sleep without being too heavy and hot. It also has loops on the four corners as well, to attach to your duvet cover and keep it all in place, which is super helpful so it doesn't get all bunched up."