This Best-selling Comforter Makes Amazon Shoppers Feel Like They're in a Five-star Hotel
Many hotels advertise their rooms by saying how much they'll remind you of your own home, but when most of us are actually back at our places, we dream of staying at a luxurious, five-star property. That's why so many shoppers look for hotel-quality sheets, spa robes, bath towels, and even diffusers that will give them the getaway they need, right in their homes.
One hotel-like essential that Amazon shoppers can't stop buying in particular is Bedsure's comforter that's "full, fluffy, super soft, comfortable, and just dreamy," reviewers feel like they're "on vacation in a posh resort." So many have said the duvet insert reminds them of sleeping in a five-star hotel bed, with some calling it "by far the best comforter [they] have ever had." Bedsure's comforter even has more than 26,000 five-star ratings and is Amazon's number one-selling comforter, but you won't have to pay five-star prices for it: Sizes start at just $29.
Made with microfiber filling, Bedsure's down-alternative comforter is perfect for those with allergy considerations, and is easy to clean since you simply toss it in the washer and dryer for a quick refresh. Even though it's cozy, shoppers say it never feels too hot. "I'm very pleased with this new duvet, it's super cozy and it makes it increasingly hard to ever leave my bed," wrote a reviewer. "It's weighted enough to soothe you to sleep without being too heavy and hot. It also has loops on the four corners as well, to attach to your duvet cover and keep it all in place, which is super helpful so it doesn't get all bunched up."
Another shopper agreed, saying it'll make you want to stay in bed all day. "So glad I [bought Bedsure's comforter] because this is the perfect balance between lightweight and just the right [amount] of heavy," they added. "It literally feels like I'm sleeping in a luxury hotel bed with their amazing comforters. I never want to leave my bed. So dang worth it."
Even though wintertime might be the best time of year to snuggle up in a cozy comforter instinctively, reviewers say Bedsure's duvet insert is even great for summer. "It's very lightweight, but surprisingly super warm," said another shopper. "It's perfect for when it's summertime because I don't get overheated, but it's also perfect for winter because it keeps me nice and cozy and I never get cold. There was so much to this bedding that I can't believe it was so cheap."
If you're missing out on vacations this winter, grab Bedsure's comforter now to feel just like you're in a cozy hotel room. Shop the duvet insert below, starting at $29, on Amazon.
Related Items
Bedsure Down-Alternative Comforter in White
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Bedsure Down-Alternative Comforter in Light Gray
Bedsure Down-Alternative Comforter in Black
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Bedsure Down-Alternative Comforter in Dark Gray
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Bedsure Down-Alternative Comforter in Beige
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.