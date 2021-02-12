Presidents Day Is a Great Time to Buy Bedding — Here Are 5 Sales You Won’t Want to Miss 

After spending far more time at home than usual for nearly a full year now, it might finally be time to give your bedroom an upgrade. If you miss traveling, why not make your home feel like a luxury hotel suite? Luckily, Presidents Day often means stellar deals on mattresses, sheet sets, pillows, and more bedroom essentials. Whether you're looking for a new mattress from Casper, which is offering 15 percent off right now, or a deeply discounted duvet cover from Brooklinen, a brand also offering 15 percent off sitewide, there's never been a better time to shop for bedding.
Keep reading for the sales you won't want to miss out on this Presidents Day Weekend.
Casper is offering 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off pillows, sheets, and duvets this Presidents Day, with the code PRESDAY. That means the brand's best-selling Original Mattress is on sale for $931 in a queen size versus its original price of $1,095.
To shop: casper.com
Brooklinen's Presidents Day Sale includes 15 percent off sitewide, from plush duvets, ultra-soft sheets, and fluffy bath towels. Now's your chance to update your bedding with a Classic Core Sheet Set, starting at $93 for a twin, down from its original price of $109.
To shop: brooklinen.com
This Presidents Day, you can shop Brooklyn Bedding's best-selling mattresses for 25 percent off (military and first responders receive 30 percent off), as well as sheets for 50 percent off. If you're looking to completely upgrade your bedding set-up, this is a sale you won't want to miss. Just use the code PRESIDENTS25 to redeem the offer, which lasts through Feb. 15.
To shop: brooklynbedding.com
Customer-loved mattress company Saatva is giving customers $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more as part of its Presidents Day Sale. Just place your order before midnight on Feb. 15 to claim the deal.
To shop: saatva.com
Wayfair is currently holding a massive Presidents Day Sale, which includes bedding deals over 70 percent off. If you're in the market for new sheets or a new comforter, you're in luck, since you can shop customer favorites like the Alywn Home 400 Thread Count 100 percent Cotton Sheet Set starting at just $17 (originally $70), or The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter for $20 (originally $60).
To shop: wayfair.com
