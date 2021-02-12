Presidents Day Is a Great Time to Buy Bedding — Here Are 5 Sales You Won’t Want to Miss 

After spending far more time at home than usual for nearly a full year now, it might finally be time to give your bedroom an upgrade. If you miss traveling, why not make your home feel like a luxury hotel suite? Luckily, Presidents Day often means stellar deals on mattresses, sheet sets, pillows, and more bedroom essentials. Whether you're looking for a new mattress from Casper, which is offering 15 percent off right now, or a deeply discounted duvet cover from Brooklinen, a brand also offering 15 percent off sitewide, there's never been a better time to shop for bedding.