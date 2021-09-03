The Best Bedding and Mattress Deals You Can Shop This Labor Day Weekend
In the market for new bedding? Whether you're ready to invest in a big-ticket item like a mattress or are simply looking for a new sheet set, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to shop. This holiday weekend, you'll find plenty of stellar deals on all kinds of bedding must-haves — from high-quality mattresses and bed frames to comforters and duvet covers — all from customer-favorite brands like Brooklinen, Casper, Purple, Riley Home, and more.
Keep reading to find 15 of the best bedding deals to shop now.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's collection includes sheets, duvet covers, pillows, and more, all with glowing customer reviews. And right now, you can save 15 percent sitewide. Depending on what type of bedroom makeover you're going for, you can shop four-piece sheet sets or bundles, as well as comforters for all seasons.
The Deal: Save 15 percent sitewide.
What to Shop:
- Luxe Core Sheet Set, from $115 (originally from $135)
- All-Season Down Comforter, from $221 (originally from $259)
- Classic Duvet Cover, from $93 (originally $109)
Casper
Casper is known for its ultra-comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses, though the brand also makes bed sheets, pillows, mattress protectors, and more. Right now, you can shop a variety of products on discount, including best-selling mattresses and cooling sheets that are perfect for hot sleepers.
The Deal: Take up to 30 percent off mattress bundles, 15 percent off mattresses, pillows and sheets, and 10 percent off everything else until September 7.
What to Shop:
- Best-selling Mattress Bundle, from $654 (originally from $933)
- Nova Hybrid Mattress, from $1,016 (originally from $1,195)
- Hyperlite Sheet Set, from $93 (originally from $109)
Avocado Green Mattress
If environmentally friendly bedding is a priority for you, Avocado Green Mattress is a brand worth considering. During its Labor Day sale, you can save on several luxurious mattresses made from eco-friendly materials, as well as duvet inserts and covers.
The Deal: Get $150 off Latex and Hybrid Mattresses with code LABORDAY, $250 off Luxury Plush Mattress with code LUXE250, 10 percent off linen duvet covers and inserts, $300 off select bed frames, and $150 off Luxe Adjustable Base and Mid Century Modern Bed Frame. Sale ends September 13.
What to Shop:
- Avocado Green Mattress, from $949 (originally from $1,099)
- Alpaca All Season Duvet Insert, from $270 (originally $299)
- Organic Linen Duvet Cover, from $324 (originally $359)
Purple
If you're looking for an innovative mattress that incorporates the latest technology to create a supportive feel, look no further than Purple. The brand uses a mix of a gel grid, responsive support coils, and cushioning foam to create a supremely comfortable mattress that shoppers rave about. During Purple's Labor Day sale, you can save big on mattress bundles, which is ideal if you want to completely revamp your sleeping setup.
The Deal: Save up to $350 on mattress and sleep bundles until September 6.
What to Shop:
- Purple Hybrid Mattress Bundle, from $1,761 (originally from $2,036)
- Purple Plus Mattress, $1599 for queen (originally $1699)
- The Purple Mattress + Purple Foundation, $1,598 for queen (originally $1,748)
Riley Home
Riley Home offers classic bedding collections, including pieces made from 100 percent cotton in Portugal. This weekend, you can shop discounts on its soft sheet sets in a variety of materials, like percale and sateen, as well as duvet covers to complete the look.
The Deal: Take an extra 20 percent off Last Chance items with code LAST20.
What to Shop:
- Percale Sheet Set, from $60 (originally from $99)
- Sateen Duvet Cover, from $80 (originally from $129)
- 2-in-1 Convertible Down Blanket, $40 (originally $65)
