The Best Bedding Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day - From Pillows to Mattresses
Over the past year or so, you've probably gotten quite used to spending time at home. And with that, one of the places you've spent the most time - your bed - might be in need of an upgrade. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, you can shop a wide variety of deals on must-have bedding, from ultra-soft sheet sets to best-selling mattresses, all marked down significantly.
Amazon's bedding sale includes two Casper mattresses, for example. The Element Mattress starts at just $316 for a twin size (originally $395), while the Original Hybrid Mattress starts at $556 (originally $695). And to outfit your new bed, you can shop all sizes of sheet sets from a variety of brands for as low as $20, as well as goose down and down alternative comforters at a range of price points. To top it off, traditional down and memory foam bed pillows are also discounted, including the classic Casper Sleep Pillow, which is going for $52 (originally $65), and the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, priced at $21 (originally $30).
Keep reading for the best bedding deals you can shop this Prime Day.
Best Sheet Set Deals
- California Design Den 400-thread Count 100% Cotton Queen-size Sheet Set, $35 (originally $44)
- Sonoro Kate Bed Microfiber Queen-size Sheet Set, $20 (originally $25)
- Urbanhut Natural Egyptian Cotton 1,000-thread Count Queen-size Sheet Set, $80 (originally $150)
- Hallmark 1,800-thread Count Full-size Sheet Set, $22 (originally $27)
Best Comforter Deals
- DWR Goose Down Comforter, from $104 (originally from $130)
- Meritlife Premium Queen-size Down Alternative Comforter, $29 (originally $39)
- Amazon Basics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket, from $15 (originally from $25)
- Sleepbella King-size Botanical Printed Comforter, $56 (originally $70)
Best Pillow Deals
- Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $21 (originally $30)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, $52 (originally $65)
- Qutool 2-pack Cooling Bed Pillows, $44 (originally $54)
Best Mattress Deals
- Casper Element Mattress, from $316 (originally from $395)
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, from $556 (originally from $695)
- Sweetnight 10-inch Full Size Mattress, $280 (originally $419)
