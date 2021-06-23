These Cooling Pillows With Nearly 96,000 Five-star Ratings Are 20% Off - But Not for Long
After a whirlwind two days, Amazon Prime Day wrapped up last night, but if you didn't get a chance to shop the sale event, don't worry! Amazon has extended tons of deals on some of its most popular products, including the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set.
The two-pack of cooling pillows has racked up nearly 96,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who rave about how comfortable and supportive they are, and it's currently 20 percent off for the next 12 hours, at the time of writing. The pillows are made from a plush gel fiber that customers say cradles your head for maximum comfort.
Not only are they fade- and stain-resistant, but these bedding essentials also boast a no-shift construction, so they will stay fluffy and won't fall flat under your head. They are chemical-free and have a super-soft and breathable sateen cover. Plus, the pillows have temperature-regulating capabilities to prevent you from overheating as you sleep.
To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally, $40)
"Hotel quality and I love them," said one shopper. "The pillows were vacuum sealed and took a few minutes to fluff up. The cool feeling when laying on the pillow is great. I found that I do not sweat and overheat with these quality pillows. I would and will buy these in the future, it's a huge steal for the price!!"
"These are absolutely the best pillows I've ever had, and I have quite a collection of useless pillows I'm now throwing away," wrote another. "These pillows remind me of when I go on vacation at my timeshare at Diamond Head Hotel in Fort Myers, a first class resort. I'm indebted to this company for being the first pillow I can sleep with no pain."
Normally priced at $40 for two Queen pillows, you can snag a two-pack for just $32 right now. Just remember, the deal is only good until 2 am PST, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score the best-selling pillows before they jump back up in price.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.