Amazon's Most Popular Pillows Are Secretly 40% Off — but You Have to Act Fast
Being comfortable in bed often requires a wealth of items, from a set of silky soft sheets to a cozy blanket that's sure to keep you warm all night long. And while nothing compares to the comforts resorts and hotels can offer, there are small changes we can all affordably make that can at least start to make the bedroom feel like a five-star hotel.
Enter the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, which are not only the most popular pillows on Amazon, but they've also been marked down by 40 percent. The breathable pillows are wrapped in a 250-thread count cover and stuffed with a soft down alternative material that's wonderfully comfortable to rest on. They're super plush and provide support all night long, whether you're dealing with neck pain or body aches.
Thanks to the special down material, the pillows keep their form — no waking up in the middle of the night to punch them back into shape necessary. When they're ready to be cleaned, simply toss the pillows into the washing machine on the delicate cycle and lay flat to dry. Each set comes with two pillows and are available in sizes queen and king.
To buy: amazon.com, from $24 with coupon (originally from $40)
Over 103,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with many calling them "one in a million." Even self-proclaimed pillow snobs "recommend these pillows to anyone." Another shopper wrote, "They feel as good, if not better, than pillows I've slept on in hotels."
"I really like these pillows," one five-star reviewer shared. "I have bought lots of pillows over the past few years. I travel for work frequently and generally find that hotel pillows are universally nicer than any I've been able to find for home purchase. I've tried down, bamboo, various fiber fillings, and these are the most similar to what you actually find in hotels." They added, "My husband kept taking them so I just bought him his own set."
"I was awake in the middle of the night tossing and turning after getting my two week old back to sleep. My pillow was a ball of mess," another user said. "Log on to Facebook and see the Today Show has recommended these pillows. In a haze, I swiped to make my purchase. The first night they arrived I used one...I literally hit the pillow and was out before our newest addition was asleep. Apparently, I slept so good that night that I didn't hear the baby crying or hear my husband up with her." They added, "Needless to say, five nights later I no longer toss and turn."
If you're looking for a good night's sleep, head to Amazon and shop the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while they're 40 percent off.