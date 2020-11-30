These Hotel-quality Pillows Are 40% Off for Cyber Monday — and They've Got Over 50,000 Positive Reviews
If you've taken our advice recently and invested in a new mattress ahead of the new year, you're probably in the market for a few new great pillows. Or, if you haven't quite taken the plunge with an entirely new bed, a few high-quality pillows is the perfect place to start. The Beckham Hotel Collection gel pillow set on Amazon, which has over 50,000 positive reviews, is currently on sale for over 40% off for Cyber Monday.
Available in queen and king sizes, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow set is hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant — absolute musts when it comes to quality pillows meant to last a while. Made of 100% cotton, these pillows are also allergen- and chemical-free, so they're safe for the whole family. Best of all, they can be thrown in the washer and dryer for easy cleaning.
One customer raves about the pillows, saying "They are the perfect combo of soft and firm. I have been sleeping better and waking with less soreness in my neck. I was previously sleeping with a memory foam pillow that was just way too firm. This is so much better!"
Now available in a set of two for just $24 for Cyber Monday, this is a deal that will go extremely fast. Don't sleep on it.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)
