Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Eye-Brightening Serum Significantly Improved Their Dark Circles and Puffiness
Whether you're catching long-haul flights, spending day after day sightseeing, or getting used to a different time zone, traveling can take its toll on your sleep routine. And with that, your eyes might reveal just how tired you are more than you'd care to admit. Luckily, a brightening eye treatment (paired with your favorite concealer for an extra-awake look) has the power to save the day, offering a quick fix for dark circles or puffy under eyes. Nordstrom shoppers have found one multi-purpose product that you'll want to add to your travel toiletry bag ASAP.
The BeautyBio Eyelighter Concentrate is designed to smooth, brighten, and depuff skin, making it a great option for long travel days and early morning adventures. It's formulated with plant-based retinol, which firms and minimizes fine lines without causing dryness or irritation, vitamin C to address discoloration and dullness, hyaluronic acid to increase moisture levels and add plumpness to your skin, and vegan squalane for even more hydration. It also offers a luminous finish to give your under eye area an extra dose of brightness, whether you wear the product on its own or beneath makeup. And in addition to the powerful, moisturizing formula, the cold metal tip helps depuff eyes as you use it.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $58
To use this brightening concentrate, simply pump to dispense the serum, apply it with the metal applicator to your under eye area using a gliding motion, and tap the product into your skin with your finger. You can either wear it on its own or as a primer under concealer and foundation, and you can use it in your skin-care routine morning and night.
Nordstrom shoppers rave about this eye serum, with many emphasizing its impressive before-and-after effects. "I am seeing significant improvement with less puffiness, less wrinkles, and a major improvement with dark circles and redness under the eyes," one reviewer wrote after using the product for several weeks.
Another reviewer specifically praised the handy packaging. "The metal tip feels so nice and cool against my eyes, especially when I'm feeling extra puffy after a long night," they wrote. The same shopper added that the slim tube and applicator make it easy to travel with.
If you're looking to add a little brightness to your skin-care routine, especially around your under eye area, be sure to check out this serum from BeautyBio, available at Nordstrom.
