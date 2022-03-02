Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Eye-Brightening Serum Significantly Improved Their Dark Circles and Puffiness

The BeautyBio Eyelighter Concentrate is designed to smooth, brighten, and depuff skin, making it a great option for long travel days and early morning adventures. It's formulated with plant-based retinol, which firms and minimizes fine lines without causing dryness or irritation, vitamin C to address discoloration and dullness, hyaluronic acid to increase moisture levels and add plumpness to your skin, and vegan squalane for even more hydration. It also offers a luminous finish to give your under eye area an extra dose of brightness, whether you wear the product on its own or beneath makeup. And in addition to the powerful, moisturizing formula, the cold metal tip helps depuff eyes as you use it.