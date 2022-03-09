This Foldable Fabric Steamer Will Keep Your Clothes in Perfect Shape While You Travel
If you're a frequent traveler, chances are you've opened up your suitcase once reaching your destination only to find that your favorite outfits are completely wrinkled. Bonus points if you made this discovery right before you're supposed to leave for a wedding, business meeting, or other formal event. Luckily, you can refresh your clothing in just minutes with a travel steamer. And right now, this Amazon shopper-loved steamer is on sale for just $26, so we recommend snagging one now before your next trip.
The Beautural Foldable Handheld Steamer may be compact (it measures 11.1 inches tall and weighs slightly more than 2 pounds), but it's impressively powerful for its travel-friendly size. It heats up in just 30 seconds, so if you're trying to get the wrinkles out of a silk shirt or dress pants before you head out the door, you'll have no problem. Given its handheld design with stainless steel plates that resist leaking, you can use it both vertically on hanging clothing items and horizontally to press clothing like a traditional iron.
Plus, an 8-foot cord gives you plenty of slack to steam and move around your hotel room or Airbnb with ease, and a convenient storage bag makes it a breeze to pack. It can be used with a voltage of 120, so you'll want to bring an adapter if you're traveling internationally, but you won't need a power converter. Several shoppers also confirmed that it's easy to use abroad, with one saying that "it worked better than expected."
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)
Amazon shoppers rave about this travel steamer, giving it more than 2,300 five-star ratings. It's also earned an Amazon's Choice badge, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer even called it "by far the best steam iron for traveling." Another said they "like that it folds down for easy traveling," adding that they "used this on a regular T-shirt, a dress shirt, and a chiffon summer dress as a quick try out, and it got rid of the wrinkles in all three fabrics quickly."
A third reviewer highlighted that the steamer is great for business travel, since they purchased it after they grew "tired of ironing my clothes after checking into hotels." They complimented this model in their review, saying it has a sleek look and is easy to use, in addition to being "compact enough for travel [and for] easy storage." And while many steamers tend to sputter and leak, one reviewer said "this one makes a nice even mist of steamed air."
If you're looking for a travel-friendly fabric steamer that will keep your clothing look fresh while you're on the go without taking up too much room in your suitcase, be sure to check out this pick from Beautural, especially while it's on sale for just $26.
