Drew Barrymore’s Stunning New Collection of Small Kitchen Appliances Is Available Now at Walmart 

You'll want to add these pieces, from air fryers to blenders, to your kitchen ASAP.
By Madeline Diamond
March 18, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your kitchen could use a stylish (and functional) upgrade this spring, look no further than Drew Barrymore's new appliance collection, appropriately named Beautiful Kitchenware. Made in collaboration with Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong, the line includes kitchen must-haves, from air fryers to blenders. The best part? Everything is available to shop right now at Walmart.

Related: 12 Kitchen Must-haves to Buy Before They Sell Out This Spring

The items, including a touch-screen air fryer, programmable coffee maker, high-performance blender, two-slice toaster, air fryer toaster oven, and one-touch electric kettle, all incorporate high-tech features into aesthetically pleasing designs in a stunning sage-green color. And unlike many appliances, these are worthy of displaying on your counter at all times.

If you're a fan of these gorgeous items, you're in luck, since cookware and kitchen tools are coming soon. Keep reading for more on the Beautiful Kitchenware collection, available now at Walmart.

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: Six-quart Touch-screen Air Fryer, walmart.com, $89

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: 14-cup Programmable Touch-screen Coffee Maker, walmart.com, $59

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: High-performance Touch-screen Blender, walmart.com, $59

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: Two-slice Touch-screen Toaster, walmart.com, $40

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: Six-slice Touch-screen Toaster Oven, walmart.com, $129

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: One-touch Electric Kettle, walmart.com, $40

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com