These Best-selling Noise-cancelling Headphones Are 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

When you're traveling, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones is (almost) priceless. There's no better way to pass the time while you're on an airplane, for example, than enjoying your favorite music, podcast, or movie while blocking out the world around you with an over-ear headset. And right now, you can save $180 on the best-selling Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (that's a discount of 51 percent) in Amazon's Epic Deals sale — but this daily deal only lasts a few more hours, so we don't recommend waiting. If you're looking to get a headstart on your holiday shopping, they'd make a great gift for any students, remote workers, or avid travelers in your life.