These Best-selling Noise-cancelling Headphones Are 51% Off at Amazon Right Now
When you're traveling, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones is (almost) priceless. There's no better way to pass the time while you're on an airplane, for example, than enjoying your favorite music, podcast, or movie while blocking out the world around you with an over-ear headset. And right now, you can save $180 on the best-selling Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (that's a discount of 51 percent) in Amazon's Epic Deals sale — but this daily deal only lasts a few more hours, so we don't recommend waiting. If you're looking to get a headstart on your holiday shopping, they'd make a great gift for any students, remote workers, or avid travelers in your life.
Along with a sleek look and a comfortable fit, the Beats Studio3 Headphones have excellent sound quality, so it's no surprise they've earned an Amazon's Choice badge. The soft ear cushions have a flexible design that's meant to work with any head shape, making them comfortable to wear for hours on end. As far as the listening experience goes, pure adaptive noise cancellation and real-time audio calibration allow for impressively clear sound while blocking out noise around you.
Plus, the wireless headphones offer up to 22 hours of listening time, and a fast charging mode will give you three hours of battery life in just 10 minutes. And when they're not in use, the headphones fold up easily and fit inside the included compact zipper case that's perfect for travel. They're available in seven color combinations, but right now, the best deal applies to the grey option.
To buy: amazon.com, $170 (originally $350)
Amazon shoppers have given the headphones more than 3,800 five-star ratings, plus plenty of positive reviews raving about their comfort and sound quality. "Extremely reliable and the best bass and quality that I have experienced," one wrote. "Let's be honest, music without bass is boring. These make it exciting to listen to your favorite songs, to hear what the artists and producers crafted in crisp quality."
Another reviewer emphasized how much the headphones come in handy while traveling. "I purchased these headphones for air travel and have now used them on two trips," they wrote. "They are comfortable, they cancel out a good amount of ambient noise, and they allow me to listen to music or watch movies with good sound quality on a plane."
Whether you'll be traveling soon or are still working from home, this pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Beats is a must-have. Since they're currently discounted to their lowest price ever, now's the perfect time to shop before the deal disappears in just a few hours.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.