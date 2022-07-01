These Noise-canceling Beats Headphones Are a Must-have for Long Flights — and They're 40% Off Right Now

If you have an upcoming long-haul flight on your calendar or a noisy daily commute, a pair of noise-canceling headphones is an absolute must. After all, a crying baby or chatty seatmate can spoil any notion you had of a relaxing journey in an instant. And while many high-quality headphones are quite pricey, you can score an excellent deal on one pair from Beats right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day. When you shop now, you can save 40 percent on these noise-blocking headphones, which brings their price down to as low as $210 in select colors.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, which actively blocks external noise. They also have plush over-the-ear cushions, which will remain comfortable to wear for extended periods of time (making them a great option for flights, train rides, road trips, or long days in the office). A button on the left ear cup allows you to pause, play, skip, and adjust the volume in seconds, or use Siri if you're using an Apple device. And in addition to playing music, podcasts, and audiobooks with impressive sound quality, you can also easily take calls since there's a built-in microphone. Plus, up to 22 hours of battery life will ensure that you're never without audio while you're on the go. Charging is also a breeze, since there's a quick charge option that gives you three hours of battery life with just a 10-minute charge.

The headphones are available in seven colors, but if you want the best deal, be sure to shop them in navy blue, red, white, black and red, and gray, which are the most deeply discounted.

Amazon shoppers rave about the headphones, giving them more than 14,000 five-star ratings. They've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer specifically highlighted how well the noise cancellation works on flights, noting that they "can't even hear the airplane engines when they're on." Another said the headphones have "made airplane experiences so much nicer," adding that "they're really comfortable, so I didn't have any fatigue or pain on my ears or head after having them on for long stretches at a time."

One shopper who said they "typically wear them for eight hours a day during work, while taking calls, listening to music or podcasts, and for Zoom-style meetings" shared that "the battery life is outstanding." They added, "I can get a few days in without charging and still have life left in the battery." Many users also say they wear the headphones while exercising, confirming that they stay put during movement. "For the gym these have been great, they don't slip off the head or really move around when lifting or jogging," one wrote.

Whether you're planning a trip, heading to the gym, or working from home, you won't want to miss out on this incredible deal from Beats on a shopper-loved pair of headphones that will help you enjoy all the sound you love and block out everything you don't.

