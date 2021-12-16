This Gourmet Coffee Sampler Set Makes the Best Gift for Java Lovers — and It's Only $25
We all know someone who runs on coffee. It could be your best friend, it could be your mom, it could even be yourself. No matter who it is, coffee drinkers will never say no to a cup — which is exactly why it makes the perfect gift. But how do you give the gift of coffee? While a mug or coffee shop gift card gets the job done, we think something a little more creative and personal is the way to a java lover's heart.
With Bean Box's Gourmet Coffee Sampler, the coffee drinker in your life can taste test four different coffee blends completely tailored to them. Bean Box uses world-class experts to source artisan coffees from small-batch microlots around the world, so you know you're getting the very best blends available. From coffee produced in Honduras to a unique Ethiopian roast, your lucky giftee is sure to discover a new favorite.
With the sampler, you can create a box full of the specific coffee your loved one enjoys most. The boxes come in seven different varieties: whole bean blends of dark roast, medium roast, light roast, espresso, decaf, and a variety pack, as well as a freshly ground variety pack. Each option features a different assortment of delicious coffees guaranteed to excite the lucky recipient — at least that's what 1,400 happy shoppers say.
"I am a barista at Starbucks who doesn't really like super bitter tasting coffee," one wrote. "I was looking for blends that I could drink straight and not feel the need to add sugar or milk. This did the trick. Every single one is very smooth and not super bitter. Hands down the best coffee I have had all year… I really fell in love with a specific blend in here so I have hunted that company down and bought five more bags."
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $29)
But a personalized coffee assortment isn't the only thing you'll receive with each box. In addition to nearly half a pound of freshly-roasted whole beans, you'll also receive tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and a special artisan treat to truly upgrade your experience.
If your favorite coffee fan has a cupboard full of mugs and a drawer full of gift cards (or even if they don't), give them Bean Box's Gourmet Coffee Sampler this holiday season. And if you buy it now, it'll even arrive before Christmas.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.