The One Item Probably Missing From Your Beach Bag Is a 'Lifesaver,' According to Amazon Shoppers

“Digging the umbrella into the sand is no easy task and most of the time, you can't get it in far enough for the umbrella to stay,” one shopper wrote, who added that the Beachr anchor is a “lifesaver.” “This anchor really helps out tremendously, you just turn the handle into the sand (no need to push hard) until the sand comes up to the blue line and attach your umbrella into the hole. I wouldn't dream of not taking it when I'm using my umbrella.”