The One Item Probably Missing From Your Beach Bag Is a 'Lifesaver,' According to Amazon Shoppers
If you’re a Type A packer, like some Travel + Leisure editors, then your beach bag is probably often stuffed to the brim. Reef-safe sunscreen, check; trendy circular beach towel, check; sunglasses...you see where this is going. But even the most seasoned beachgoers likely don’t use one incredibly important tool that could make or break a beach day: a beach umbrella anchor.
This one in particular from Beachr is beloved by Amazon shoppers — it currently has over 2,700 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale for only $15. In fact, reviewers write that if you plan to use a beach umbrella, buying this anchor “is a must” because of how easily it drives the pole deep enough into the sand for it to actually stay in place on breezy beach days. In fact, Beachr says that the anchor can resist winds up to 50 miles per hour.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)
“Digging the umbrella into the sand is no easy task and most of the time, you can't get it in far enough for the umbrella to stay,” one shopper wrote, who added that the Beachr anchor is a “lifesaver.” “This anchor really helps out tremendously, you just turn the handle into the sand (no need to push hard) until the sand comes up to the blue line and attach your umbrella into the hole. I wouldn't dream of not taking it when I'm using my umbrella.”
The handles at the top of the anchor and its corkscrew design give you the leverage to plow deeply into the sand without exerting too much energy, and it has an opening that fits umbrella poles of all sizes. After the anchor is in the sand (or grass, or dirt) and the umbrella is in the anchor, turn the plastic screw that comes pre-drilled into the side of the anchor to help secure thinner umbrella poles.
Beachr’s lightweight umbrella anchor is made entirely from plastic, so it’s easy to carry around with you as you search for that perfect spot on the sand. The plastic design also means it won’t disintegrate after a few exposures to salty ocean air.
“I've tried other sand anchors and pound for pound this is the best,” a reviewer wrote. “The metal anchors do not hold up well with saltwater and start corroding and rusting. Bottom line — if you're looking for an anchor that works, look no further.”
Prepare for your next sunny, breezy beach day by purchasing the Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor at Amazon while it’s 50 percent off and just $15.
