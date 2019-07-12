Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Lounge Chair With a Face Hole Is Perfect for Reading at the Beach This Summer

Most beach chairs pretty much offer one, front-facing position if we want to read on the shore, which means we'll have to put down our favorite beach reads if we want to give ourselves a perfectly even summer glow.

But this problem is solved by one simple, ingenious invention: a beach chair with a face hole in it.

The Ostrich Lounge Chaise, which is now available on Amazon in five colors, looks much like your typical beach lounger with one key feature. The head pillow at the top of the chair folds over to reveal a handy opening, so you can lie on your stomach and still read your Gillian Flynn or Stephen King in peace with no neck strain or awkward positioning.

It would also make an excellent massage table and a convenient spot for easily applying sunscreen to your back, or just taking a face-down nap.

Yellow, pink, and red options only cost about $44, and if you have Prime (or a free trial), then shipping is free. The most expensive option is a blue-and-white striped color for $59. Luckily, all four of these options are ready to ship immediately so you don't have to wait to have the perfect beach day.

The only other option is a bright blue for $52, which has a waiting list of one to three months. And by that time, summer will be mostly over and you'll have to wait until next year to try out your new beach essential.

According to House Beautiful, the chair also folds into a tight square shape and comes with a strap for easy carrying. Positive reviewers have noted that the chair is also very lightweight, so toting it around along with your other beach gear should be no sweat.

However, Insider reported that some negative reviewers said that they noticed the chair had some issues staying upright and were disappointed in the fabric.

A representative for Ostrich told Insider that paying attention to the product instructions is an easy solution for a lot of the issues raised by negative reviewers: "The chair must be opened legs first until they are extended past 90 degrees. Then, the top and bottom of the chair can be opened until the chair is completely flat and safe to lay on."

But if you're still not convinced, Ostrich also sells a deluxe version of their innovative chair. It also comes in five colors and prices range between $92 and $106. But it definitely looks extra fancy.