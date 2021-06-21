The Best Beach Gear Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day

From a sun-protective tent to an adjustable beach chair, we've rounded up the most convenient gear that will set you up to have the most comfortable beach day ever. The Wekapo Sandproof Beach Blanket, for example, can fit up to seven people, but folds up into a small, packable pouch, so it's ideal for travel. The Easthills Outdoor Beach Tent, on the other hand, is a must-have if you know you'll want to spend some time in the shade. We've also included accessories like coasters that allow you to store your drinks, snacks, and phone without getting them sandy, as well as breathable water shoes that will help you explore tide pools or walk along rocky shorelines with ease.