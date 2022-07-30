The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors

Now that we're in the middle of summer, it's officially time to grab your beach towel, slather on the sunscreen, and hit the beach. Whether you live near the ocean or are planning a seaside vacation, you'll want to make sure you have all the gear and accessories you need to enjoy your trip to the fullest.

We asked Travel + Leisure editors about their beach day must-haves, and their answers did not disappoint. Keep reading to learn more about the beach totes that hold all of their essentials in style, the swimwear they are packing for every vacation, and the sunscreen that keeps them (and their kids) protected all day long. The best part? Every item on this list, from designer swimsuits to UPF beach tents is under $300, so you can enjoy all of these items without breaking the bank.

WhiteFang Beach Tent

Courtesy of Amazon

"I may live in New York City, but that doesn't stop me from heading to the beach as much as possible. Since trekking to the Rockaways often feels like a bit of a hike, I try to keep my beach gear as minimal as possible, opting for products that are easy to pack and carry. Right now, I have my eye on this WhiteFang beach tent to offer some much-needed shade on particularly hot days on the sand. I love how lightweight it is, coming in at just over three pounds, and how it packs up into a handy pouch so trips back to Brooklyn will be easier." — Madeline Diamond, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, from $37 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall

Courtesy of Amazon

"I spend a lot of time at the beach — so much time, in fact, that this Yeti Carryall gets more use than most of my favorite handbags. Yeti is known for its coolers, and this is not one (though I've definitely used it to carry a few drinks). It is a super durable, waterproof, and easy to clean beach bag with zippered pockets that's ideal for active beachgoers like myself who want to carry both sandy/wet gear (like rash guards or wetsuits) and fragile belongings (like a phone and sunglasses) in one place." — Nina Ruggiero, Digital Editorial Director

To buy: amazon.com and yeti.com, $150

LSPACE Swimwear

Courtesy of L Space

"I've been wearing the LSPACE brand for years because I love the vibrant and unique prints, how flattering their suits are, and that the company is created by women, for women! I also love that part of their newest collection is sustainably sourced and made from recycled products in the U.S. My current favorite suit is the Tori top and Cabana bottoms, perfect for summer swims and even for layering for a chic just-got-off-the-beach look." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor

To buy: (top) lspace.com, $114; (bottoms) lspace.com, $84

Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++ Sunscreen

Courtesy of Amazon

"Supergoop Glowscreen has thousands of dedicated fans (myself included) for a reason. The SPF 40 sunscreen has a slight tint, blends easily into the skin, and leaves a glowy finish that's both incredibly flattering on its own and under makeup. It's basically all I wear in the summer for a fresh look. Plus, I've never got even the slightest sunburn when I've worn it, which is saying a lot for my fair complexion." — Madeline Diamond, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)

Logan + Lenora Beach Tote

Courtesy of Logan + Lenora

"I'm adding this XL beach tote from Logan + Lenora to my cart as soon as I can decide between the cheerful palm print and more understated olive green versions. This giant, waterproof bag has eight handy pockets just on the outside, and is also available in a slightly smaller size if you don't need quite as much space for sunscreen and snacks as I do." — Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor

To buy: loganandlenora.com, $225

Koraru Swimwear

Courtesy of Koraru

"This Tokyo-based brand, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year, makes swimwear using Econyl: a recycled nylon that's made entirely from waste like ocean plastic, industrial carpeting, and deadstock fabric. The suits are soft, sturdy, and super flattering — I love the high-waisted bottoms — and the color palette is fun but classic. For each suit purchased, Koraru donates $5 to the Coral Reef Alliance." — Hannah Walhout, Senior Editor

To buy: (top) koraru.com, $70 (originally $110); (bottoms) koraru.com, $70 (originally $110)

Fulton & Roark Mahana Solid Fragrance

Courtesy of Fulton & Roark

"As a self proclaimed lover of fragrance and perfumes, it's usually a little hard to display that love during the summertime and on beach days. Until I found Fulton & Roark. The brand has a variety of products, ranging from oils to soaps, but what I'll be covered in all summer is its Solid Fragrance in the scent Mahana. It's a highly concentrated, wax-based solid that you can dab and rub on your inner wrists or neck (really anywhere you want a more concentrated scent) and you're good to go! There is no grease or residue, the wear is incredible, and the packaging is a small, handheld metal case that can fit or be thrown in any sized beach bag for a midday touch up. Mahana, which is actually inspired by a green sand bar on the Big Island of Hawaii, smells like pomelo, coriander, and green leaves, which makes it my perfect summer beach scent.

If the thought of bringing a fragrance to the beach gives pause, or you're just looking for another layer of fragrance, Fulton & Roark also makes aluminum-free deodorants in just as chic containers, in all the same solid scents. Perfect for layering or if you want something a little less on the nose, but still leaves you clean, light, and smelling like 'a cool breeze on even the warmest of days.'" — Alessandra Amodio, Digital Photo Editor

To buy: fultonandroark.com, $60

Sue Sartor Sconset Pin Tucked Tunic

Courtesy of Sue Sartor

"Sue Sartor makes beautiful, breezy dresses and tunics that add just the right touch of style to your beach wardrobe. Not fussy, not too casual, this green tunic can be paired with white or denim shorts as you go for lunch or even at cocktail hour." — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: suesartor.com, $245

Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

Courtesy of Summersalt

"Do I need another swimsuit? Technically no. But this brand-new collaboration is too good to pass up. The DVF prints are whimsical yet timeless, and Summersalt's suits are so well constructed that I know this piece will look fantastic and hold up well no matter how many times I have to wash the seawater out of it." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

To buy: summersalt.com, $125

MD SolarSciences KidStick SPF 40

Courtesy of Amazon

"My son is like a wiggle worm on the beach, meaning, he hates when I apply sunscreen! The face is the hardest spot to get, which is why this stick comes in handy. Spray gets in his eyes; cream is too messy; a stick is just right!" — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: amazon.com and mdsolarsciences.com, $20

Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

Courtesy of Curiada

"I'm a firm believer that a trip to the beach is not complete without the cooler, however big or small, filled with cold drinks, fruit, and a bag or two of chips because somehow everything tastes better when you're eating on the beach. While we are of course packing water and staying hydrated, especially at the beach, summer is also the season of the spritz. Picture this, it's warm and sunny, you just get out of the water and sit under your umbrella. You grab your insulated bottle and inside is a crisp, bubbly, and refreshing spritz, and the day has just been elevated. While I've been known to love an Aperol spritz, or on a more daring day, one with limoncello, the apertivo of the summer is Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto. A delicate floral liqueur made using the bergamot fruit from Calabria, Italy, it makes the perfect go-to beach cocktail. You can enjoy it with just champagne or prosecco, but the way I'll be drinking it all summer is with a little grapefruit juice, prosecco, and club soda. Quanto delizioso!" — Alessandra Amodio, Digital Photo Editor

To buy: curiada.com, $48

Aerie Pool to Party Cover Up

Courtesy of Aerie

"This oversized, lightweight button down is the perfect beach cover-up. It's super soft and comfortable, and it's really versatile. When I travel, I love to pack pieces that can be worn more than one way, and I can wear it over my swimsuit at the beach or with jean shorts around town — and it looks cute either way." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Special Projects Editor

To buy: ae.com, $50

Canfora Marilyn Sandals

Courtesy of Canfora

"With the Euro/Dollar exchange rate favoring those of us Stateside, now is the time to splurge on some of your favorite European goods. Canfora leather sandals, handmade in Capri since 1946, are some of the most comfortable and long lasting shoes around. I love the blue and brown color palette in the 'Marilyn' model, made for the Capri Tiberio Palace hotel ​​— they pretty much go with anything!" — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: canfora.com, $185

Poolside Essaouira Tote

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

"Poolside is my go-to for breezy summer totes. I love the Essaouira in particular for the adjustable strap and its spacious interior. It fits all of my daytime essentials — sunglasses, a book or my iPad mini, a towel, sunblock, etc. — without becoming too heavy, and it easily goes from the beach to dinner while still looking super stylish." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $255

Pearl Street Swim Rashguard Mini Suit

Courtesy of Maisonette

"It's my baby's first summer, and I can't wait to introduce him to the beach. I love this little rashguard because it's made from sustainable recycled materials and it's UPF 50 to help shield his sensitive skin from the sun. (I'll still be smearing a nice mineral SPF on any exposed skin, but I appreciate the extra layer of protection.)" — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

To buy: maisonette.com, $68

The Route Shake and Shield Tinted Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen

Courtesy of Ulta

"Whether I'm at the beach or just walking around the city, this has been my go-to face sunscreen this summer. It's lightweight and tinted, so it looks great on my skin, and it offers solid protection without a white cast or that heavy, sunscreen-y feeling." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Special Projects Editor

To buy: ulta.com, $40

Madison Mathews Allyson Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Madison Mathews

"To me, nothing says summer like a classic nautical stripe. Throw this easy cotton dress in your beach bag, as you pack for a long weekend; the straps are flattering on the shoulders, and the loose fitting middle is 100 percent comforting on a humid day. I like to wear my dresses multiple days for ease, then mix things up by throwing a sweater or denim jacket on top." — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief

To buy: madison-mathews.com, $198

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.