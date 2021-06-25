15 Items T+L Editors Always Bring to the Beach

"Traveling to the beach with kids can be a blast but if you don't have a place to hide from the sun, it can be a pretty short stay. Ikea's beach pop-up tent has been a lifesaver for me with my three kids. The tent fold up into a small tote that's easy to swing over your shoulder with all of the other toys, bags, and snacks you'll also inevitably be carrying. The tent features small pockets surrounding the base of the tent that you fill with sand so it won't blow away with a strong gust of wind. It's large enough to fit three kids and one adult comfortably and it's pretty easy to collapse and store away once it's time to head home. And the best part yet, it's only $25," - Sean Flynn, City Guide/Luxury Editor