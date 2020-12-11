Baublebar’s Collaboration With Disney Is Here — Just in Time for the Holidays 

Just in time for the holidays, celeb-loved jewelry brand Baublebar has launched a festive collection of Disney-themed jewelry that you'll want to wear all season and beyond. From Mickey and Minnie Mouse-shaped earrings to gold charm bracelets, the collection includes nine pieces that offer a modern twist on classic Disney imagery. And if you find yourself eyeing anything in this collection, you'll want to act fast, since some of the pieces are already on backorder.