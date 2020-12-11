Baublebar’s Collaboration With Disney Is Here — Just in Time for the Holidays 

Just in time for the holidays, celeb-loved jewelry brand Baublebar has launched a festive collection of Disney-themed jewelry that you'll want to wear all season and beyond. From Mickey and Minnie Mouse-shaped earrings to gold charm bracelets, the collection includes nine pieces that offer a modern twist on classic Disney imagery. And if you find yourself eyeing anything in this collection, you'll want to act fast, since some of the pieces are already on backorder.
The collection features classic Disney motifs, such as a pair of oversized, mismatched studs with both Minnie and Mickey Mouse made from glass seed beads and stones. For an extra colorful take on these classic Disney motifs, you can also shop a pair of studs featuring Minnie Mouse with a rainbow pavé bow and daisy-shaped sunglasses. If you're looking for a festive addition to your holiday outfits this season, opt for a pair of glitzy Christmas tree-shaped drop earrings, complete with colorful Mickey Mouse ornaments. Finally, for Disney fans looking for a subtle nod to their fandom, the collection includes two sets of Baublebar's Pisa Bracelet stacks, adorned with Mickey and Minnie Mouse charms.
Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Baublebar and Disney's new collaboration.
To buy: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Studs, baublebar.com, $46
To buy: Rainbow Minnie Mouse Studs, baublebar.com, $46
To buy: Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings, baublebar.com, $58
To buy: (left) Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelets, baublebar.com, $78; (right) Mickey Mouse Pisa Bracelets, baublebar.com, $78
