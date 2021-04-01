Baublebar Just Launched a Collection of Customizable Throw Blankets

Whether you've been looking for simple, affordable ways to spice up your space (it doesn't get much easier than adding a throw blanket to your bed or sofa, after all), or you're on the hunt for a thoughtful, personalized gift for a loved one, these customizable blankets might be just what you're looking for. And since they come in a wide variety of bright and neutral colors, we're sure you'll be able to find one that matches your personal style and home decor.