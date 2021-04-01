Baublebar Just Launched a Collection of Customizable Throw Blankets

These blankets will give your home just the update it needs for spring.
By Madeline Diamond
April 01, 2021
Baublebar may be best known for its celeb- and shopper-loved jewelry, from stackable rings to coordinated earring sets, but now the brand is here with a new launch that anyone can enjoy, especially if you're still spending plenty of time at home. Now you can shop a custom blanket and throw collection, with three unique designs that you can personalize with your own name or initials.

The collection includes two sizes of blankets: the Alpha Throw (54" x 36"), which retails for $78, and the Alpha Blanket (72" x 60"), priced at $98. You can choose from three designs, including a modern yet playful smiley face design with two initials, a color block option that can accommodate up to nine letters, and a varsity letter-inspired blanket with one repeated letter pattern. The blankets are all made from soft acrylic yarn, allowing for bright, bold colors, while remaining machine-washable and free from running, fading, or shrinking.

Whether you've been looking for simple, affordable ways to spice up your space (it doesn't get much easier than adding a throw blanket to your bed or sofa, after all), or you're on the hunt for a thoughtful, personalized gift for a loved one, these customizable blankets might be just what you're looking for. And since they come in a wide variety of bright and neutral colors, we're sure you'll be able to find one that matches your personal style and home decor.

