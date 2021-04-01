Baublebar Just Launched a Collection of Customizable Throw Blankets

Baublebar may be best known for its celeb- and shopper-loved jewelry, from stackable rings to coordinated earring sets, but now the brand is here with a new launch that anyone can enjoy, especially if you're still spending plenty of time at home. Now you can shop a custom blanket and throw collection, with three unique designs that you can personalize with your own name or initials.
The collection includes two sizes of blankets: the Alpha Throw (54" x 36"), which retails for $78, and the Alpha Blanket (72" x 60"), priced at $98. You can choose from three designs, including a modern yet playful smiley face design with two initials, a color block option that can accommodate up to nine letters, and a varsity letter-inspired blanket with one repeated letter pattern. The blankets are all made from soft acrylic yarn, allowing for bright, bold colors, while remaining machine-washable and free from running, fading, or shrinking.
Whether you've been looking for simple, affordable ways to spice up your space (it doesn't get much easier than adding a throw blanket to your bed or sofa, after all), or you're on the hunt for a thoughtful, personalized gift for a loved one, these customizable blankets might be just what you're looking for. And since they come in a wide variety of bright and neutral colors, we're sure you'll be able to find one that matches your personal style and home decor.
To buy: The Alpha Throw: All Smiles, baublebar.com, $78
To buy: The Alpha Throw: Spell It Out, baublebar.com, $78
To buy: The Alpha Throw: On Repeat, baublebar.com, $78
