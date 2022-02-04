Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Plush Blanket Is Great for Napping or Traveling — and It's 40% Off
Even the most avid travelers tend to spend more cozy nights at home during the winter. Along with a good book, delicious-smelling candle, and some comfy loungewear, a snuggly blanket is another essential you need on hand for a relaxing evening in. If you're looking to upgrade your throw collection, you may want to head over to Nordstrom because the popular Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket is currently 40 percent off.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the plush blanket a near-perfect rating because it's soft, cozy, and warm (AKA, the perfect combination needed for snuggling up on chilly nights). The throw is made from a stretchy microfiber material that one customer described as "soft as clouds." Not only is it machine-washable, making it super easy to clean, but reviewers say it doesn't shrink or pill after throwing it in the wash, so it should last for years to come.
While most people said they bought the cozy blanket to use while napping or lounging around the house, others said its lightweight design makes it a great travel blanket, too. And it's not just customers who are fans; the ultra-soft blanket has even caught the attention of celebs like Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen.
Hudson called the blanket "a barefoot dreamy heaven," on Instagram while Teigen once tweeted about the brand to her millions of Twitter followers. "If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a Barefoot Dreams blanket," she said. "I use mine 365 [days a year]. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet, and nothing else compares."
Like many celeb-approved items, the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket normally doesn't come cheap. It's usually priced at $147, but right now, you can get it for only $89 at Nordstrom — which comes in handy since many reviewers say it's impossible to have just one. Tons of people have said their kids, partners, and even pets have claimed the blanket as their own, forcing them to buy multiple options for their home.
Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop one (or two) for yourself before it jumps back in price.