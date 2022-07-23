Best Products Style Shopping This Comfy Oversized Cardigan Is the Perfect Airplane Sweater — and It's on Sale Right Now It can be yours for $80 right now. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 23, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom Most seasoned travelers have their own packing hacks that they swear by, but one thing they always seem to agree on is packing versatile clothing that can be worn multiple ways to save precious suitcase space. One of our favorite multipurpose pieces to pack for every trip is definitely a stylish sweater that can be easily dressed up or down. Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found their ideal travel sweater in the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, and it's on sale right now during the retailer's Anniversary Sale. Buyers say it's "perfect to pair with leggings, jeans, and even dresses," whether you're lounging around the house, traveling, or working in a chilly office. The Best Travel Pants for Women The Barefoot Dreams sweater is made from an ultra-soft nylon and rayon blend that shoppers say is so comfortable that it feels like you're wearing your favorite blanket. Not only will its classic yet simple silhouette look good layered with practically everything else packed in your suitcase, but reviewers say the cute cardigan will help keep you warm and cozy on chilly flights. One shopper even called it, "the perfect sweater for air travel." Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116) The cozy cardigan has an open front design, featuring two spacious front pockets to store your essentials like your keys, cell phone, and wallet. Even better, it's machine-washable for added convenience. With details like that, it's no wonder that thousands of Nordstrom shoppers are fans of the cozy sweater. Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116) "This sweater is so soft and comfy that I now own it in three colors," one customer raved. Another wrote, "This cardigan will be my new airplane sweater," adding that it's also a great option "when I'm a bit chilly in a hotel room or at home when lounging. It fits well, and is incredibly soft and cozy." A third shared, "This cardigan is the most comfortable article of clothing I own. I love that it goes with everything and can be dressed up or [worn while] just for lounging around." The popular sweater comes in three easy-to-match colors and it's only $80 right now thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Whether you plan to buy it for an upcoming vacation or just want to wear it as you relax in the air conditioning this summer, this lightweight sweater is one piece you'll want to add to your travel wardrobe. And the fact that it's majorly marked down? Even better. Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit