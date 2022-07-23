This Comfy Oversized Cardigan Is the Perfect Airplane Sweater — and It's on Sale Right Now

It can be yours for $80 right now.

Barefoot Dreams Sweater Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Most seasoned travelers have their own packing hacks that they swear by, but one thing they always seem to agree on is packing versatile clothing that can be worn multiple ways to save precious suitcase space. One of our favorite multipurpose pieces to pack for every trip is definitely a stylish sweater that can be easily dressed up or down.

Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found their ideal travel sweater in the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, and it's on sale right now during the retailer's Anniversary Sale. Buyers say it's "perfect to pair with leggings, jeans, and even dresses," whether you're lounging around the house, traveling, or working in a chilly office.

The Barefoot Dreams sweater is made from an ultra-soft nylon and rayon blend that shoppers say is so comfortable that it feels like you're wearing your favorite blanket. Not only will its classic yet simple silhouette look good layered with practically everything else packed in your suitcase, but reviewers say the cute cardigan will help keep you warm and cozy on chilly flights. One shopper even called it, "the perfect sweater for air travel."

Barefoot Dreams Sweater Sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116)

The cozy cardigan has an open front design, featuring two spacious front pockets to store your essentials like your keys, cell phone, and wallet. Even better, it's machine-washable for added convenience. With details like that, it's no wonder that thousands of Nordstrom shoppers are fans of the cozy sweater.

Barefoot Dreams Sweater Sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116)

"This sweater is so soft and comfy that I now own it in three colors," one customer raved. Another wrote, "This cardigan will be my new airplane sweater," adding that it's also a great option "when I'm a bit chilly in a hotel room or at home when lounging. It fits well, and is incredibly soft and cozy." A third shared, "This cardigan is the most comfortable article of clothing I own. I love that it goes with everything and can be dressed up or [worn while] just for lounging around."

The popular sweater comes in three easy-to-match colors and it's only $80 right now thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Whether you plan to buy it for an upcoming vacation or just want to wear it as you relax in the air conditioning this summer, this lightweight sweater is one piece you'll want to add to your travel wardrobe. And the fact that it's majorly marked down? Even better.

Barefoot Dreams Sweater Sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $116)

