This Expandable Travel Backpack Can Fit a Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's on Sale

Shoppers rave about the backpack, complimenting its spacious interior and sleek look. One reviewer who bought the 35-liter bag said, "I fit a gaming laptop, work laptop, change of clothes for seven days, toiletries, and additional accessories for devices." They went on to say, "All of that packed into this backpack and it still fit perfectly under the seat in front of me on a regional jet through United." Several more buyers also say that the bag fits comfortably underneath an airline seat and in the overhead bin. Another shopper said that "I travel a lot for work and this has to be the most durable, water-resistant bag, and bang for the buck."