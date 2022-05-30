This Expandable Travel Backpack Can Fit a Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's on Sale
Traveling light can be difficult, but it's much easier if you have the right bag. If you're looking to travel with just a carry-on, consider using a spacious backpack with organizational pockets, like this one from Bange. With a pocket or compartment for everything — including clothing, laptops and tech accessories, passports, wallets, and other valuables — this backpack makes it surprisingly easy to fit all of your belongings into one bag that shoppers confirm is comfortable to carry. And it's on sale on Amazon right now for nearly 20 percent off, making it the perfect time to shop.
The Bange Weekender Carry-on Backpack comes in two sizes: 35 liters, which can hold up to five days' worth of clothing, and 45 liters, which can hold up to seven days' worth of clothing, according to the brand (although several shoppers recall fitting a week's worth of necessities in both bags). Both have 4.7 inches of zippered expansion, allowing extra room for clothing, accessories, books, and other travel essentials (read: without the extension, the 35-liter and 45-liter backpacks hold 22 liters and 26 liters, respectively, doubling as an everyday work bag or personal item for flights).The 35-liter capacity bag is currently on sale for $70 and has a coveted Amazon's Choice badge, so if you're in the market for a medium-sized backpack, this is a great option.
Both bags are made from a durable waterproof material that offers a sleek look and will protect your belongings inside. On the outside of each bag, you'll find three front zippered pockets and a USB port that connects to your portable power bank inside, making keeping devices charged on the go a breeze. There's also a hidden zippered pocket on the bag of the backpack where you can securely store your phone or passport. Adjustable shoulder straps and a breathable mesh panel on the back make it comfortable to carry, while a luggage trolley sleeve allows you to secure it on top of a rolling suitcase with ease.
To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $86) for the 35-liter size; amazon.com, $80 for the 45-liter size
Inside the bags is where you'll find the game-changing organizational features. First, there's a waterproof pocket that's perfect for storing toiletries, so you don't have to worry about leaks or spills. (This is also a great place to store a wet bathing suit when you're headed straight from the pool deck to the airport).The main interior compartment, which zips completely open like a suitcase, has a mesh divider, making it simple to pack clothing and locate where you've placed items once they're inside. There's also a separate padded laptop compartment: the 35-liter model can hold computers up to 17 inches and the 45-liter version can hold laptops up to 17.3 inches. Both have another sleeve in this compartment where you can store a smaller laptop or a tablet.
Shoppers rave about the backpack, complimenting its spacious interior and sleek look. One reviewer who bought the 35-liter bag said, "I fit a gaming laptop, work laptop, change of clothes for seven days, toiletries, and additional accessories for devices." They went on to say, "All of that packed into this backpack and it still fit perfectly under the seat in front of me on a regional jet through United." Several more buyers also say that the bag fits comfortably underneath an airline seat and in the overhead bin. Another shopper said that "I travel a lot for work and this has to be the most durable, water-resistant bag, and bang for the buck."
Reviewers who travel with several electronic devices also love the backpack's conveniently placed pockets. "My 17-inch laptop fits snug but not too snug, comfortably," one wrote of the 45-liter bag. They added that they also packed an 8-inch tablet, 10-inch tablet, as well as a "power cable, headset case, Bluetooth mouse, and a few magazines all in the same compartment without trouble."If you're looking for a spacious yet easy-to-carry backpack for upcoming travel, be sure to check out this pick from Bange. With its roomy interior and breadth of organizational features, you might just want to leave your suitcase at home.
