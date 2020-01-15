This Sleek Phone Case Doubles As a Travel Wallet — and You Can Wear It Like a Crossbody Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you constantly find yourself fishing at the bottom of your bag for your phone, wallet, and other essentials, this convenient crossbody, which also doubles as an iPhone case, will be a major game changer.

Available in sizes that are compatible with the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Emma Crossbody Phone Case from Bandolier is a must-have for those wanting to stay organized without sacrificing style.

The black pebbled leather case is sleek and stylish, and it includes an adjustable leather crossbody strap. On the back, there's a two-pocket snap wallet, which has just enough room for important cards and cash.

Meanwhile, the open-face design allows you to see and use your phone easily, whether you're checking maps or snapping a photo. And while the phone case is perfect for traveling light, you also have the option to add the Bandolier Expanded Zip Pouch for more storage space. Simply attach the pouch to the existing crossbody strap, and the phone case and pouch combine seamlessly for a sleek leather look.

Amazon shoppers have raved about this crossbody for its convenience. "This is perfect to enable me to have my phone with me and easily accessible without holding it in my hand or searching for it in a purse. In fact, I don’t take a purse and have a credit card in the case, so it’s a hands-free day," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on how the case comes in handy for travel. "I just got the new iPhone XS Max, which is a bit bulky to fit in some of my pants or jacket pockets. This is a great solution, especially when traveling and taking pictures."

