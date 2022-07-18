Here's How to Wear Summer's Hottest Print — From Comfy Sneakers to Dresses

That old familiar, paisley-dotted motif is having a moment: Bandana prints are popping up on everything from clothes for women and men to homewares and accessories. While the look evokes the American west or bohemian influences, it's also a spot-on sartorial nod to a lifestyle of travel, adventure, and exploration.

Ready to incorporate the bandana trend into your wardrobe and toss it into your suitcase for your next trip? Our list includes looks for women and men, plus accessories for travel — whether you're in the market for a new dress, travel pillow, comfy sneaker, or tote bag. But be prepared to act fast: Some of these picks are currently offered at deep discounts with limited inventory to match.

Keep scrolling for 14 bandana-print picks you'll want to use all summer long.

Calpak Neck Pillow and Eye Mask

Courtesy of Calpak

Whether you're a frequent traveler or are just looking for a way to make your next trip more comfortable, you need this luxurious duo. The eye mask boasts soft padding and blackout lining to help you get some Zs inflight, while the travel pillow has a snap front to keep it securely on and a removable washable cover, which makes it easy to care for. Both are made of hypoallergenic silk (read: soft against your skin and won't mess up your hair), and feature a bandana print to add some edge to your travel accessories.

To buy: calpaktravel.com, $62 (originally 95)

IML Women's Bandana Button-Up Shirt

Courtesy of Target

This breezy button-up packs easily and rings in at a wallet-friendly price point. Target shoppers call it "comfortable" and "lightweight and good for summer." Pair it with the matching jogger shorts or a pair of cutoffs for casual, go-anywhere summer style. Wear it buttoned to the notched collar, or open over a tank.

To buy: target.com, $20

Arjungo Women's Tie-Back Crop Top

Courtesy of Amazon

Channel both the bandana-print trend and the Y2K-revival craze with this paisley, handkerchief-style crop top. It has spaghetti straps, ties in the back, and comes in more than 30 colors and patterns. The 100-percent polyester top packs light and travels like a dream.

One traveler who bought it for an upcoming trip shared that "it's silky and flattering for any figure." And if you're still on the fence, another wrote that it's "so flattering and fits so well, it's also not super revealing like some of the other brands."

To buy: amazon.com, $23

Nike Air Force 1 Women's Basketball Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

Wear the print du jour on a pair of iconic Nike Air Force 1s. The swoosh bears just a hint of paisley to incorporate the style with subtlety while keeping the look versatile for all your summer travel plans.

One shopper reported, "I bought the white forces with blue bandana print and they are 💯 real and costumed made 🤩," while another complimented their comfort. "I walked a long distance in them and did not get any blisters, when I first got them.

To buy: amazon.com, from $140 (originally $200)

Lucky Brand Tiered Cami Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Zappos

Midi dresses are on the rise, and this option is particularly stylish due to the all-over bandana design. It has a flattering square neckline, tie closures at the sleeves for a custom fit, and a tiered silhouette to give it a flowy look. Made of 100 percent cotton, it's soft and breathable for summer, and completely machine-washable for easy care.

To buy: zappos.com, $52 (originally $80)

Simplefun Boho Top

Courtesy of Amazon

Incorporate the bandana motif with this affordable V-neck blouse. It's constructed of 100-percent polyester so it's lightweight to pack (and to wear to hot destinations) and easy to machine-wash. It pairs easily with jeans, or dresses up with white linen shorts and a few strategic accessories.

One traveler shared: "Love that this top doesn't wrinkle. So good for traveling. Sleeves hide underside of tops of arms, flattering as well."

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Madewell The Transport Leather Tote Bandana Embossed Edition

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This luxe leather bag is a quirky take on Madewell's signature tote, adding a hit of style courtesy of a subtle bandana pattern. It's super spacious and can fit a laptop, water bottle, cozy layer, and all of your travel essentials, serving as the perfect personal item for flights.

A shopper raved, "This is one big great tote!" They continued, "The embossing on the leather is beautiful and I love the subtle bandana print. It really makes this tote different from my other Madewell totes (yes I have several), I just love the detail."

To buy: nordstrom.com, $198

Wrangler Men's Bandana-Print Button-Up Resort Shirt

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This men's bandana-print shirt has a distinctly western vibe. The print includes ropes, stars, and horseshoes, and the faded cotton look nods to relaxed Americana. A roomy fit makes it comfortable, and machine washability keeps it easy.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $83

Sea Puff-Sleeve Dress

Courtesy of ShopBop

This relaxed-fit dress has puff sleeves for added volume — and drama. The red and white pattern is an ode to the classic bandana, while a v-neck and split hem keep the look smart and polished. But don't wait to snap up this gorgeous number — score it for summer at half off while you can.

To buy: shopbop.com, $225 (originally $450)

IScream Bandana Patchwork Collapsible Water Bottle

Courtesy of Saks

Stay hydrated as you navigate planes, trains, and automobiles this summer with a collapsible water bottle in a patchwork bandana design. Made of BPA-free silicone, this essential accessory packs small when empty and is safe to toss into the dishwasher when you get home.

To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $20

Whistles Bandana Print Oversized Shirt

Courtesy of Bloomingdales

This women's button-down is designed for an oversized fit, so it's both comfortable to wear and right on-trend. Long sleeves, a point collar, and buttoned cuffs give it polish. Given its silk-like look, the blouse is made of rayon and viscose, meaning that this shirt is even machine washable. The neutral colors are more of a subtle nod to the trend, making it a great workwear piece.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $143 (originally $239)

Gap Bandana-Print Easy Shorts

Courtesy of Gap

These might be the only men's shorts you need to pack for comfort and style this summer. Made of soft knit cotton (that resembles seersucker fabric) with an all-over bandana print, these have an elasticized waist with a drawcord, plus pockets in front and back.

One reviewer shared that they prefer to wear seersucker in the summer since "the material doesn't stick to my skin. They added, "These shorts have a nice and versatile bandana print, are comfortable, and promise to be durable."

To buy: Gap, $24 (was $50)

Vanlinker Silk Bandana Set

Courtesy of Amazon

What's more on-trend than, well, an actual bandana? This version is a more sophisticated take on the classic cotton bandana with its silk-like fabric, muted colorways, and oversized design that can be styled endless ways — wear it in your hair, around your neck, tied to a bag. Snap up this set of four so you'll have one in a color to go with everything.

A shopper that called it their "best purchase ever" said, "They are super soft and super good quality. They are also larger than a normal bandana. Good for anything really — Hair accessories, a belt or just to tie to your jeans."

To buy: amazon.com, $14 for 4

Free People Bandana Tee

Courtesy of Free People

This bandana-inspired t-shirt goes with just about anything. The versatile, comfy short-sleeve top has a scoop neck, exposed seams, and ultra-soft and lightweight construction that reviewers compliment.

"I love this tshirt!" raved a customer. "It adds a little detail to the plain white tee and is SO FREAKING SOFT." They also noted that it's "not too short and not too long," so you'll be happy to know you can tuck it into your favorite denim or shorts, or wear it long over a pair of leggings to the airport.

To buy: freepeople.com, $78

