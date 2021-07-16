This Comfortable Beach Pillow Attaches to Your Chair so It Won't Blow Away — and It's so Easy to Carry
We're in the thick of summer, which means you're probably spending more time than ever at the beach. At this point in the season, you've likely already bought a cooler to keep your food and drinks cold and a pop-up tent to keep you shaded from the sun, but if you're still on the hunt for a beach accessory to keep you comfortable, the Ballast Beach Pillow may be just what you're looking for.
The innovative beach pillow is inflatable, so you can control how firm it is. When not in use, it folds up into a compact carrying case — making it super easy to pack. It has a plush padded top for added comfort, and shoppers say the material is super soft against their skin. Not only is it water-resistant and quick-drying, but it deflects sand away too.
You can use the beach accessory while you're laying out on a towel or blanket, or even attach it to the back of your beach chair. Perhaps the best part — unlike other inflatable pillows, this one is specially designed not to fly away. After inflating it, all you have to do is fill the back pouch with sand, and it will stay put, even during windy weather.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
One shopper loves the pillow so much they called it, "the best invention to come along in a long time," while another wrote, "Hands down one of the best purchases I've made in a while. This was so handy to have at the beach, and I would imagine it would be great to take tons of different places. It's easy to inflate, it's comfortable, and it's easy to pack back up when you're done. If you're on the fence, just get it."
Some reviewers say it's so comfortable they use it when they're not at the beach as well. "Love this pillow. I used to bunch up my towel to lay on the beach, but this pillow is so easy to transport and stays in place when I fill the sand pouch, that I never have to do that again. I like it so much, I even lay on it when I'm watching TV."
There are three colors and prints to choose from, and the comfy beach essential can be yours for just $35 — which may sound expensive for a blow-up pillow, but, as one customer says, "it's 100 percent worth it." Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop one before your next beach day here.