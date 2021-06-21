These Best-selling Bike Shorts With Pockets Are 34% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Whether you need to be comfortable for a multi-hour flight to a warm climate, plan on going for a long walk around the neighborhood (or an actual bike ride), or just want something to wear under a dress during the summer, bike shorts have you covered. That's the sentiment, at least, in the reviews of the number one best-selling bike shorts on Amazon, which happen to be on sale for Prime Day right now.
The Baleaf Bike Shorts come in a fantastic array of 43 colors, sizes X-small to 3X-large, and three inseam options for tons of potential customers. They're high-waisted and made of a stretchy mix of polyester and spandex that provides supportive compression. All of these features combined led to more than 34,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear these shorts "deliver" on all their promises.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $21)
"I wanted a pair of bike shorts that squished in my postpartum belly," one shopper writes. "I did not want them to roll down. I wanted them to be high enough that when I wore a tank or a T-shirt and worked out, I didn't have a noticeable equator where the waistband was. These DELIVER. Not only do they not roll down, they're comfortable. I LOVE them. They hold in my stomach and butt and are really comfortable."
Best of all, there's a deep pocket on both sides of these shorts, making it possible to bring a cellphone, credit card, and keys out on a run without trying to manage a workout with a bag in tow. Keep in mind,the discount will vary based on the size and color selected in these shorts, so it might take a little bit of clicking around before you find the best deal for you - but you could score up to 34 percent off.
"Having TWO side pockets - deep ones - is a huge plus,"the same shopper continues to rave. I will absolutely be ordering more of these. Not only do I wear them for working out, but I wear them to lounge around the house. They're that comfortable."
Grab your own pair (or several) of these Baleaf Bike Shorts for both your active and sedentary days while they're still on sale during Prime Day and enjoy compression, convenience and comfort all in the same pair.
